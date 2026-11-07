College Football
Nebraska Makes Major Coaching Change After 4th Consecutive Loss
College Football

Nebraska Makes Major Coaching Change After 4th Consecutive Loss

Updated Nov. 7, 2026 2:18 p.m. ET

"Someone's got to go to prison, Ben."

Or, in this case, the college football coaching carousel.

Following their Friday night loss on the road to the Illinois Fighting Illini – which was the program's fourth consecutive loss – Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule announced on Saturday afternoon that he has fired offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, a message relayed by The Athletic. Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas will take over playcalling duties.

"Like so many of you, I am angry, I am disappointed, and I am frustrated with our results this season. As the head coach, I am ultimately responsible for every aspect of our program – including wins and losses – and it is my responsibility to make changes when they are warranted. While there are many areas that need improvement, our offensive plan and execution is simply not working. Earlier today, I relieved offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen of his duties," Rhule said in a statement.

"As I have recently shared, Dana has a fantastic offensive mind, he is a strong leader, and he has done great work here in Nebraska. But simply, we need a change. … I will continue to evaluate our program throughout the season and certainly at its conclusion and make additional changes where I believe they will help us win. … Our entire program is determined to finish this season strong."

Nebraska CornhuskersNebraska's Recent Struggles

Nebraska began the season 5-0 before its recent skid.

Over the Cornhuskers' four-game losing streak, they've averaged just 13.5 points per game, with their defense giving up just 19.5 points per contest. Those losses have come to now-No. 4 Indiana – which included Nebraska blowing an 11-point fourth quarter lead at home – Oregon, Washington and Illinois.

This season, the Cornhuskers' offense is fourth in the Big Ten in rushing yards (181.7 per game), fifth in total yards (425.0 per game) and seventh in both passing yards (243.3 per game) and points (30.2 per game). Last year (2025), Nebraska was ninth in the conference in both total yards and points. In 2024, it was 10th in the Big Ten in total yards and 11th in points.

Nebraska CornhuskersDana Holgorsen's Coaching History

Holgorsen was in his third season as Nebraska's offensive coordinator.

Prior to joining Rhule's coaching staff in 2024, Holgorsen was the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers from 2011-18 and the Houston Cougars from 2019-23, preceded by assistant coaching stints at Houston and Texas Tech, among other programs.

As for the rest of the season, Nebraska has a road tilt against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights next week, followed by ranked matchups at home against the Ohio State Buckeyes and on the road against the archival Iowa Hawkeyes.

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