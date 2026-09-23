National Football League
When The Coach Asks The Questions: Marcus Freeman Interviews Jadarian Price
National Football League

When The Coach Asks The Questions: Marcus Freeman Interviews Jadarian Price

Updated Sep. 23, 2026 7:40 p.m. ET

When Jadarian Price first stepped onto Notre Dame’s campus, he couldn't have predicted the impact he would make in South Bend. Even in a shared backfield under head coach Marcus Freeman, Price became half of a dynamic backfield duo alongside Jeremiyah Love.

Fast forward two years, and both Price and Love heard their names called in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Love went third overall to the Arizona Cardinals, while Price closed out Day 1 at Pick 32, landing with the Seattle Seahawks.

Through two weeks of the season, Price is already making his mark in Seattle after taking over following Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker's free agent departure for the Kansas City Chiefs. Price has rushed for 104 yards and 4.5 yards per carry, taking control of the backfield.

How’s his former coach Marcus Freeman doing? He has the Fighting Irish sitting at 3-0 and ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Poll. Even after losing Love and Price to the NFL Draft, Freeman still has this offense humming.

When Freeman and Price finally got the chance to catch up, the dynamic had shifted. This time, Freeman sat down with Price for an interview to hear about his NFL journey so far and what life has been like since leaving South Bend.

Here is Freeman’s one-on-one interview with Price:

Seattle SeahawksDid Price Stiff-Arm Or Truck A Cardinals Defender?

Jadarian Price rushed 13 times for 52 yards against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Price's Response: "I trucked somebody. It helps to have a good offensive line and the past two games they’ve knocked guys off the ball. They’re getting past the line of scrimmage pretty good and these guys are legit, but I’m trusting my talent."

Seattle SeahawksThe Biggest Different Between Seattle And South Bend?

Price's Response: "Seattle in some ways is a lot like South Bend. It’s starting to get a little gloomy now, but that’s football weather. The program values spiritual life and all that stuff here. People have bible study here. A good majority of guys do chapel and mass the night before the game."

Price's Response: "I didn’t realize that he was the one who scored until after the game. He was the first person to score in the NFL because that was the first game of the season. Like that’s legit and pretty cool, man. It was good talking to him after the game."

Price's Response: "They’re doing great, and I think they’re getting awards every week. We do team awards and Julian Love had a pick in like every game. He’s always around the ball. Riley [Mills] has been getting tackles for loss and things like that. But yeah, they're a great part of our team, and we did Notre Dame events with them back in the off season in the summer, all three of us."

Price's Response: "Montana reached out…Joe Montana. For this like a venture capital thing. So we spoke to this tech company startup. We were just talking to them about connecting football to the life of a CEO or something like that. It was pretty cool."

Price's Response: "Yeah. We didn’t get to do the jersey swap this time but luckily we play them [The Cardinals] twice. I think we’ll do a jersey swap next time."

share
recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: QB Stock Market Week 3: Patrick Mahomes Is Back. Has Bryce Young Finally Arrived?

    QB Stock Market Week 3: Patrick Mahomes Is Back. Has Bryce Young Finally Arrived?

    NFL Trending Image: QB Notebook: Aaron Rodgers Failing Beyond Physical Ability; Relax, Baker Mayfield

    QB Notebook: Aaron Rodgers Failing Beyond Physical Ability; Relax, Baker Mayfield

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Jaxson Dart Facing Extended Absence, Bears' Tyson Bagent In Protocol

    NFL Catchup: Jaxson Dart Facing Extended Absence, Bears' Tyson Bagent In Protocol

  2. NFL Trending Image: Let Caleb Williams Cry. His Authenticity And Sensitivity Make Him A Superstar.

    Let Caleb Williams Cry. His Authenticity And Sensitivity Make Him A Superstar.

    NFL Trending Image: Inside The 'Psychological Warfare' When NFL Backups Suddenly Become QB1

    Inside The 'Psychological Warfare' When NFL Backups Suddenly Become QB1

    NFL Trending Image: With Jaxson Dart Out For The Year, Giants Should Ride The Jameis Winston Wave

    With Jaxson Dart Out For The Year, Giants Should Ride The Jameis Winston Wave

  3. NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Are The Chiefs Back? Are The Bucs Broken?

    2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Are The Chiefs Back? Are The Bucs Broken?

    NFL Trending Image: Giants QB Jaxson Dart's MRI Reportedly Reveals Worse Knee Injury, Season In Doubt

    Giants QB Jaxson Dart's MRI Reportedly Reveals Worse Knee Injury, Season In Doubt

    NFL Trending Image: West Coast Read: Time To End Justin Herbert-Mike McDaniel Marriage? Brock Purdy's MVP Start

    West Coast Read: Time To End Justin Herbert-Mike McDaniel Marriage? Brock Purdy's MVP Start

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: QB Stock Market Week 3: Patrick Mahomes Is Back. Has Bryce Young Finally Arrived?
QB Stock Market Week 3: Patrick Mahomes Is Back. Has Bryce Young Finally Arrived?
NFL Trending Image: QB Notebook: Aaron Rodgers Failing Beyond Physical Ability; Relax, Baker Mayfield
QB Notebook: Aaron Rodgers Failing Beyond Physical Ability; Relax, Baker Mayfield
NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Jaxson Dart Facing Extended Absence, Bears' Tyson Bagent In Protocol
NFL Catchup: Jaxson Dart Facing Extended Absence, Bears' Tyson Bagent In Protocol
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Giants QB Jaxson Dart To Undergo Knee Surgery, Miss Rest Of 2026 Season

Giants QB Jaxson Dart To Undergo Knee Surgery, Miss Rest Of 2026 Season

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: QB Stock Market Week 3: Patrick Mahomes Is Back. Has Bryce Young Finally Arrived?

    QB Stock Market Week 3: Patrick Mahomes Is Back. Has Bryce Young Finally Arrived?

    NFL Trending Image: QB Notebook: Aaron Rodgers Failing Beyond Physical Ability; Relax, Baker Mayfield

    QB Notebook: Aaron Rodgers Failing Beyond Physical Ability; Relax, Baker Mayfield

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Jaxson Dart Facing Extended Absence, Bears' Tyson Bagent In Protocol

    NFL Catchup: Jaxson Dart Facing Extended Absence, Bears' Tyson Bagent In Protocol

  2. NFL Trending Image: Let Caleb Williams Cry. His Authenticity And Sensitivity Make Him A Superstar.

    Let Caleb Williams Cry. His Authenticity And Sensitivity Make Him A Superstar.

    NFL Trending Image: Inside The 'Psychological Warfare' When NFL Backups Suddenly Become QB1

    Inside The 'Psychological Warfare' When NFL Backups Suddenly Become QB1

    NFL Trending Image: With Jaxson Dart Out For The Year, Giants Should Ride The Jameis Winston Wave

    With Jaxson Dart Out For The Year, Giants Should Ride The Jameis Winston Wave

  3. NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Are The Chiefs Back? Are The Bucs Broken?

    2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Are The Chiefs Back? Are The Bucs Broken?

    NFL Trending Image: Giants QB Jaxson Dart's MRI Reportedly Reveals Worse Knee Injury, Season In Doubt

    Giants QB Jaxson Dart's MRI Reportedly Reveals Worse Knee Injury, Season In Doubt

    NFL Trending Image: West Coast Read: Time To End Justin Herbert-Mike McDaniel Marriage? Brock Purdy's MVP Start

    West Coast Read: Time To End Justin Herbert-Mike McDaniel Marriage? Brock Purdy's MVP Start

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: QB Stock Market Week 3: Patrick Mahomes Is Back. Has Bryce Young Finally Arrived?
QB Stock Market Week 3: Patrick Mahomes Is Back. Has Bryce Young Finally Arrived?
NFL Trending Image: QB Notebook: Aaron Rodgers Failing Beyond Physical Ability; Relax, Baker Mayfield
QB Notebook: Aaron Rodgers Failing Beyond Physical Ability; Relax, Baker Mayfield
NFL Trending Image: NFL Catchup: Jaxson Dart Facing Extended Absence, Bears' Tyson Bagent In Protocol
NFL Catchup: Jaxson Dart Facing Extended Absence, Bears' Tyson Bagent In Protocol
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Seahawks vs Commanders on FOX One Watch Seahawks vs CommandersWatch Vikings vs Buccaneers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs BuccaneersWatch Cardinals vs 49ers on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs 49ersWatch Illinois vs Ohio State on FOX One Watch Illinois vs Ohio StateWatch Minnesota vs Washington on FOX One Watch Minnesota vs Washington
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes