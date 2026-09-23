When The Coach Asks The Questions: Marcus Freeman Interviews Jadarian Price

When Jadarian Price first stepped onto Notre Dame’s campus, he couldn't have predicted the impact he would make in South Bend. Even in a shared backfield under head coach Marcus Freeman, Price became half of a dynamic backfield duo alongside Jeremiyah Love.

Fast forward two years, and both Price and Love heard their names called in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Love went third overall to the Arizona Cardinals, while Price closed out Day 1 at Pick 32, landing with the Seattle Seahawks.

Through two weeks of the season, Price is already making his mark in Seattle after taking over following Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker's free agent departure for the Kansas City Chiefs. Price has rushed for 104 yards and 4.5 yards per carry, taking control of the backfield.

How’s his former coach Marcus Freeman doing? He has the Fighting Irish sitting at 3-0 and ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Poll. Even after losing Love and Price to the NFL Draft, Freeman still has this offense humming.

When Freeman and Price finally got the chance to catch up, the dynamic had shifted. This time, Freeman sat down with Price for an interview to hear about his NFL journey so far and what life has been like since leaving South Bend.

Here is Freeman’s one-on-one interview with Price:

Did Price Stiff-Arm Or Truck A Cardinals Defender?

Jadarian Price rushed 13 times for 52 yards against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Price's Response: "I trucked somebody. It helps to have a good offensive line and the past two games they’ve knocked guys off the ball. They’re getting past the line of scrimmage pretty good and these guys are legit, but I’m trusting my talent."

The Biggest Different Between Seattle And South Bend?

Price's Response: "Seattle in some ways is a lot like South Bend. It’s starting to get a little gloomy now, but that’s football weather. The program values spiritual life and all that stuff here. People have bible study here. A good majority of guys do chapel and mass the night before the game."

Price's Response: "I didn’t realize that he was the one who scored until after the game. He was the first person to score in the NFL because that was the first game of the season. Like that’s legit and pretty cool, man. It was good talking to him after the game."

Price's Response: "They’re doing great, and I think they’re getting awards every week. We do team awards and Julian Love had a pick in like every game. He’s always around the ball. Riley [Mills] has been getting tackles for loss and things like that. But yeah, they're a great part of our team, and we did Notre Dame events with them back in the off season in the summer, all three of us."

Price's Response: "Montana reached out…Joe Montana. For this like a venture capital thing. So we spoke to this tech company startup. We were just talking to them about connecting football to the life of a CEO or something like that. It was pretty cool."

Price's Response: "Yeah. We didn’t get to do the jersey swap this time but luckily we play them [The Cardinals] twice. I think we’ll do a jersey swap next time."