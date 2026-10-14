Can Alabama Respond Vs. Tennessee? Can Notre Dame Top BYU? Klatt's Week 7 Picks

Week 6 saw emotional upset wins for Kentucky and UCLA, and Alabama suffered its first at-home regular season defeat to Georgia since 2007. Now, Week 7 is full of make-or-break conference matchups.

The Crimson Tide hit the road to face Tennessee for its annual Third Saturday in October contest, in hopes of bouncing back from the loss to the Bulldogs. Ole Miss will host Missouri for a ranked contest and a homecoming for Tigers quarterback Austin Simmons, in what should be an offensive showdown.

But can UCLA keep its momentum as it returns home to face a red-hot Wisconsin team, and can the Oklahoma Sooners take its Red River win into another conference W over Will Stein and Kentucky?

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt has made his Week 7 picks for those games and more.

Notre Dame 28, BYU 17

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Spread: Notre Dame -10.5

Moneyline: Notre Dame -395, BYU +310

Klatt's thoughts: "Notre Dame at BYU. Both undefeated. Notre Dame is favored by 10.5. That should tell you a lot. Top-10 game in Provo, where BYU has won 14 of its last 15. It's a really good home field advantage for BYU. Because their home crowd, their fan base in general, is awesome … Notre Dame has gotten quietly better. Quietly, because all of us just want to trash their schedule. And I get it. I think that that's on the table. You can trash their schedule, it hasn't been great. But they've dominated that schedule. And every single week, what do we see? They get better running the football. That should be scary to everybody. Quarterback CJ Carr is an elite player. I think he's playing at a very high level. I think he's a day-one draft pick, there's no doubt. We know that they have an elite defense. They have the No. 1 defense in America right now.

"BYU, I think they're going to be able to ride the emotional crowd early in the game. Think Ole Miss vs. LSU … So they're going to have to ride that. But they don't have LJ Martin on offense, and they need him, they need him for balance. Bear Bachmeier played terrific last week; 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards. But can he do that against Notre Dame? I have my questions about that. BYU has struggled in this type of matchup. This is exactly where they fell apart last year. I think it will be difficult for BYU. I think the Irish have a chip on their shoulder. [Last year] they lost those first two games. They were 10-2. Did not make the playoffs. And this is their first opportunity to really get out there and prove it. I think they'll get a different version of Notre Dame.

"Notre Dame covers, 28-17. I'm going to take the Irish."

Klatt's straight-up pick: Notre Dame

Klatt's pick against the spread: Notre Dame -10.5

Alabama 31, Tennessee 17

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Spread: Alabama -8.5

Moneyline: Alabama -310, Tennessee +250

Klatt's thoughts: "Alabama at Tennessee. This is going to be a great game. Alabama's favored by 8.5 on the road. I'm really fascinated to see how Alabama bounces back and how they play. (And see) what sense of urgency they have, what physicality they have up front after Saturday night … If you peel it back, what did you see on Saturday night? I saw a team that was far better on the line of scrimmage than they were a year ago. Alabama would get into the game and get decimated trying to protect the quarterback … Now the question is, can you maintain that level? … the coaches that can get their players to understand that the only thing they have total control over is their own effort level, those are the teams that can put their best effort forward every week… My question for Alabama is, can they be consistent? … I do believe in Keelon Russell.

"I don't like the quarterback situation for the Vols. George MacIntyre is going to make his second start. They struggled through the Arkansas game … they trailed going into the fourth. I don't love that. I do like DeSean Bishop, I think he's one of the best backs in the SEC. I think he's explosive, he's got to be huge in this game. You've got to be able to run the ball to protect the quarterback. Because if they don't, it's going to be a sack fest for Alabama … It'll be loud, it'll be difficult for Alabama. But I trust what I've seen from Alabama … I don't see Tennessee lighting up the scoreboard.

"I've got Alabama 31-17 covering the 8.5."

Klatt's straight-up pick: Alabama

Klatt's pick against the spread: Alabama -8.5

Oklahoma State 35, Houston 28

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Spread: Houston -4.5

Moneyline: Houston -192, Oklahoma State +160

Klatt's thoughts: "No. 18 at No. 20. Houston is favored by 4.5 at home over Oklahoma State. Houston has had a really solid start to the year. … [Oklahoma State's] Eric Morris brought a ton of players from North Texas, and it's working. … Big fan of QB Drew Mestemaker. I think he's a day-one NFL Draft pick. I think he's one of the better players in college football. I think he plays at an elite level. He throws it for over 300 yards a game. They can run it with Caleb Hawkins. And they've got a solid slot receiver in Wyatt Young. This is one of the best offenses in college football … I think it's a bad matchup for Houston.

"I like what Willie Fritz is doing. QB Conner Weigman has been good. Like I said, I like Houston. I just like Oklahoma State more. And you're telling me I can take the 4.5? I'm gonna take it. Houston's pass defense is not where it needs to be to face Oklahoma State.

"I'm going to take Oklahoma State 35-28. I'll take that 4.5 in that game on the road."

Klatt's straight-up pick: Oklahoma State

Klatt's pick against the spread: Oklahoma State +4.5

Missouri 27, Ole Miss 24

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Spread: Ole Miss -6.5

Moneyline: Ole Miss -225, Missouri +185

Klatt's thoughts: "Missouri at Ole Miss. Ole Miss is favored by 6.5 at home. Austin Simmons has a bit of a homecoming there, he's going back to Ole Miss. He's been terrific for Missouri. Their last couple of games they have played so well and they have pounded the rock. Even without Ahmad Hardy. I love Ole Miss, and Trinidad Chambliss. I don't love Ole Miss' defense. That's a problem in this one, because Missouri seems to have that thing that travels, which is physicality and the run game. Running back Jamal Roberts has been outstanding. Missouri in their last two ball games has run it for 220 against Florida and 250 against Texas A&M. Have you seen Ole Miss' defense? Ole Miss' run defense is 111th in the country. This is not a very good defense. So, is Missouri going to be able to move the ball? Yes. And they will be able to score. And Austin Simmons is playing well. There's no doubt in my mind.

"The question for Ole Miss becomes is Chambliss Superman? I think he's gotta be in this game. I know Kewan Lacy came back, but I don't think he's 100% … We'll see what he's able to do. Chambliss is so good. I love Chambliss. But man, this is going to be difficult, even at home. 6.5 is too many. I've got to take the 6.5 the way Missouri is playing. I don't love Ole Miss' defense. In particular their inability to stop the run.

"Give me Missouri in this game, maybe even in a tight one, 27-24."

Klatt's straight-up pick: Missouri

Klatt's pick against the spread: Missouri +6.5

Michigan 20, Penn State 13

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Spread: Michigan -6.5

Moneyline: Michigan -245, Penn State +200

Klatt's thoughts: "How about Penn State at Michigan? Guys. Whoever loses this game … Yikes. This is an interesting game, man. I worry about whoever loses this game. Anybody else? … Penn State 3-3. Michigan 3-2. Two teams that have underperformed. They're below expectations. What do we know about this game? What is the best element of this game? It's the Michigan defense. And they're the best thing in this game by a wide margin. And because they've got the best unit in this game, they can try and build into points. Everyone's going to be watching this offense. I get it. All eyes are on Jason Beck. All eyes are on Bryce Underwood

"Meanwhile, Penn State's offense does not do anything. They don't have guys that can get open. I worry about how many points they can score. I know everyone is going to be worried about Michigan's offense, but the key to this game is that Michigan's defense is an elite defense. I look at them to control the game. I find it difficult to see how Penn State gets even 13 points.

"I'm going to take Michigan. Low-scoring game. 20-13. Michigan covers the 6.5"

Klatt's straight-up pick: Michigan

Klatt's pick against the spread: Michigan -6.5

Wisconsin 20, UCLA 17

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Spread: UCLA -2.5

Moneyline: UCLA -142, Wisconsin +120

Klatt's thoughts: "Wisconsin at UCLA. UCLA is only favored by 2.5. Interesting, right? This is a sneaky big game. If you actually look at the odds to win the Big Ten … you know who has the third-best odds [after Indiana and Ohio State]? UCLA. Do you know who has the fifth-best odds to win the Big Ten? Wisconsin. It's surprising to some people. This UCLA team has been hearing their praises. Everyone's talking about them. And then they go out the next week and fall flat. I hope that doesn't happen to UCLA. Ty Dieffenbach, their backup quarterback, now Wisconsin is going to be able to scheme for him. I think he was fine out there, he's a backup quarterback. And he's a backup quarterback to a guy in Nico Iamaleava who was not lighting it up. This team is about running the football. And they're about Wayne Knight.

"And now you look up, and you're going to face this Wisconsin team. I get it, a lot of you are rolling your eyes when I talk about Wisconsin. I'm just telling you, they are vastly improved from the team we even saw late last year. In particular on the defensive side. They have a pretty darn good defense. Wisconsin's defense is fifth in the country in yards per play defense. That's nothing to scoff at … Nobody wants to talk about them. They are very good on the defensive side. This is what all you Badgers were getting when you hired Luke Fickell.

"I don't love this matchup for UCLA because of this Wisconsin defense. I'll take the 2.5. Wisconsin wins the game 20-17."

Klatt's straight-up pick: Wisconsin

Klatt's pick against the spread: Wisconsin +2.5

Oklahoma 24, Kentucky 17

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Spread: Oklahoma -6.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -345, Kentucky +275

Klatt's thoughts: "Oklahoma's favored by 6.5. Look at that. My question for Kentucky is, does the clock strike midnight on this Kentucky team? … Can you play three straight emotional games? Or is OU going to come back and lay an egg after its win at Red River? I'm all over the map on this game. I love Will Stein. I think QB Kenny Minchey has been outstanding. There's no doubt. I do not love Kentucky's defense. I love Oklahoma's defense. I don't love Oklahoma's offense … Oklahoma's offense, I thought, got better. I know that's hard to say.

"Kentucky's incredible run comes to an end on the road. I think OU wins this game 24-17. OU covers the 6.5."

Klatt's straight-up pick: Oklahoma

Klatt's pick against the spread: Oklahoma -6.5