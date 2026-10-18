Bloomington’s Heavyweight Matchup: An Inside Look At Ohio State vs. Indiana

MEMORIAL STADIUM (Bloomington, Ind.) — It doesn’t get much better than this: the team with the highest winning percentage in college football history against the team with the greatest comeback story in college football history. Ohio State and Indiana, the past two national champions, took center stage on "Big Noon Saturday," with the Buckeyes halting the Hoosiers’ 22-game winning streak — and thereby preventing them from tying OSU’s Big Ten record of 23 straight.

Star receivers Jeremiah Smith and Nick Marsh traded touchdowns, but in the end, Marsh just couldn't keep his left foot in the end zone on a last-minute, go-ahead TD try. Ohio State prevailed 19-15 despite losing Heisman candidate quarterback Julian Sayin to a shoulder injury.

It was the 100th meeting of these two teams in a series that dates back to 1901. The previous 99 were nothing like this.

Let’s look back at a picture-perfect day in Bloomington.

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FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" was back in Bloomington for the first time since the Hoosiers' 2025 season opener.

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Back in his Heisman Trophy-winning days with the Alabama Crimson Tide, running back Mark Ingram was known for his power and burst. So was it a surprise that he'd arrive to the BNK set in an INDY Car?

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Perhaps the surprise was that the car was driven by 2025 Indianapolis 500 champion Alex Palou. But on this day, it was Ingram who wore the Winner's Wreath while the two chugged some milk, as is the winner's tradition.

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The Hoosiers have their own traditions, including touching Hep's Rock upon their arrival at Memorial Stadium. The rock, installed by former head coach Terry Hoeppner in 2005, symbolizes immovable strength and team unity.

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A pair of Ohio State legends, two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin (left) and 2014 national championship coach Urban Meyer, huddled up on the Buckeyes' sideline.

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Receiver Jeremiah Smith, an Ohio State legend in the making, is already the Buckeyes' all-time leader in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He entered Saturday's game just two touchdowns and 315 receiving yards shy of becoming the all-time Big Ten leader in both categories.

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Hoosiers star receiver Charlie Becker, who would have a game-high 165 receiving yards on nine catches, started his day with a pregame prayer.

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Though the Buckeyes led early, head coach Ryan Day wasn't happy with the number of Ohio State penalties and some non-calls for pass interference on receiver Smith, who was routinely double-teamed.

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Meanwhile, Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti struck his standard pose on the Indiana sideline. He wasn't happy with Indiana's lack of execution and two missed field goals. The loss was the Hoosiers' 31st in their past 33 matchups against Ohio State. Almost all of those, of course, were B.C. — Before Cignetti.

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After going scoreless in the first quarter, the Hoosiers got on the board as Turbo Richard fought his way into the end zone for a touchdown to give Indiana a 7-3 lead. Every rushing attempt was a fight against the Buckeyes. Indiana ran for just 73 yards on 29 carries, the team's lowest rushing output since its 2024 College Football Playoff loss to Notre Dame.

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The Richard score came after an interception by Indiana's other No. 1, safety Amare Ferrell, who had two on the day.

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Despite the double-team, Jeremiah Smith (No. 4) caught a 38-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter to bump Ohio State's lead to 19-7, which turned out to be a crucial score. It was Smith's 39th career TD catch, tying him with Michigan’s Braylon Edwards (2001-04) for the Big Ten record.

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The Hoosiers constantly harassed quarterback Julian Sayin, sacking him four times in addition to the two picks, which doubled his season total. On Saturday, Ohio State's all-time leader in completion percentage completed only 52% of his 29 passes. He was knocked out of the game on the final sack and could miss "several weeks" with an injury, according to Day.

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The Hoosiers mounted a late comeback and trailed by only four points with two minutes left in the game. Indiana started a seven-play, 43-yard drive, but on fourth-and-4 at Ohio State's 27-yard line, receiver Nick Marsh landed just out of bounds on QB Josh Hoover's pass.

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While watching the replay of the pass, Ohio State coach Day reacted with a little body English. His concern soon turned to relief and the Buckeyes left Bloomington with a hard-fought victory in a game between two college football heavyweights.