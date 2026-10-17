CFB Upsets: Georgia, Texas, Alabama Fall On Same Day For First Time Since 1966

Chaos took over college football on Saturday.

For the first time ever, five of the top seven ranked teams in the AP poll lost on the same day.

No. 1 Georgia lost to an unranked team one week after Texas did the same as the top ranked team, the first time that has happened since 1990, and Georgia, Texas and Alabama all lost on the same day for the first time since 1996.

The day was about more than the upsets, too. Saturday was stacked with marquee matchups, and several of them lived up to the billing. In Bloomington, No. 4 Ohio State outlasted No. 5 Indiana, 19-15, in a meeting of the last two national champions.

In another AP top-10 matchup, No. 8 BYU hosted and knocked off No. 2 Notre Dame, 28-24. In Miami, the No. 3 Hurricanes escaped with a 43-35 double-overtime win over rival Florida State.

Here are the biggest upsets and results from a wild Saturday.

Auburn Knocks Off No. 1 Georgia In Athens

Auburn trailed 14-0 in the first quarter, then scored 24 straight points and held off the Bulldogs to beat No. 1 Georgia 27-24 when Alex McPherson made a 34-yard field goal as time expired.

It’s the second straight week the top team in the AP Top 25 lost to an unranked foe after then-No. 1 Texas fell to Oklahoma last Saturday.

The Tigers, who were three-score underdogs entering the matchup against Georgia, were led by quarterback Byrum Brown. The USF transfer quarterback went 15-for-26 in the air for 150 yards and a touchdown, he added 115 yards on the ground as well, joining Cam Newton as the only Auburn quarterbacks to run for 100 yards against Georgia in the last 40 years.

Auburn blocked a Georgia field goal before halftime and took a 17-14 lead into the break, then went up, 24-14, on Brown’s five-yard touchdown run.

Georgia’s Gunner Stockton threw two interceptions and fumbled with 58 seconds left, setting up the winning kick.

Auburn snapped a nine-game losing streak to Georgia, won in Athens for the first time since 2005, and earned its first road win over an AP No. 1 team since 1994.

No. 14 Tennessee Smothers No. 6 Alabama

DeSean Bishop carried 32 times for 159 yards and two touchdowns, and Tennessee’s defense forced four turnovers in a 26-10 win over Alabama.

In his second career start, sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre, was 21-for-31 for 197 yards in the air, to lead the Volunteers.

It was a day to forget for the Alabama offense. The Crimson Tide managed just 201 yards, were 0-for-7 on third down in the first half and were shut out in the second. Quarterback Keelon Russell threw two interceptions, and his team lost two fumbles.

It marks Alabama’s first back-to-back regular-season losses since 2007 and its fewest points against Tennessee since 2005, and it lost on the same day as Georgia for the first time since 2006.

The Tide were 15-0 against Tennessee from 2007 to 2021, and they are 2-3 against the Vols since 2022.

Florida Takes Down No. 7 Texas

Florida started a backup quarterback with the lowest-ranked defense in the SEC and trailed by as many as 14 at Texas, but quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. and the Gators scored 24 straight points to seal a 27-24 win.

In his first career start, Jones was 22-of-35 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns and added 41 rushing yards.

While Florida's offense powered the comeback, the defense stepped up to shut the door on the Long Horns as Myles Graham’s strip-sack of Arch Manning was recovered by defensive back Kanye Clark with just shy of two minutes left to seal the upset.

Entering Saturday, Florida had lost 11 straight road games against AP top-10 teams, and this is its first such win since beating No. 10 Florida State in 2012.

The loss marks Texas’ largest blown home lead against an unranked team since 1965.