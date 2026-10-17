College Football Week 7 Top Moments, Scores: Indiana-Ohio State, Plus 5 More Ranked Matchups
Week 7 of the college football season features six matchups between ranked teams.
First, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Indiana play on "Big Noon Kickoff" in a rematch of the 2025 Big Ten championship game (noon ET on FOX). Meanwhile, No. 22 LSU looks to bounce back against No. 16 Mississippi State (noon ET).
Later, No. 6 Alabama will try to rebound from a loss to No. 1 Georgia when it faces No. 14 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET). And quarterback Austin Simmons will return to Oxford to lead No. 13 Missouri against his former teammates and No. 9 Ole Miss (3:30 p.m. ET)
To finish the slate, No. 2 Notre Dame faces its biggest test yet, with No. 8 BYU (7:30 p.m. ET). No. 18 Oklahoma State will try to extend its win streak to five games against No. 20 Houston (7:30 p.m. ET)
Follow along for the top highlights and results!
No. 22 LSU 14, No. 16 Mississippi State 0
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