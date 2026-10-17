Another No. 1 Falls: Auburn Stuns Georgia After Walk Off Field Goal

Alex McPherson kicked a game-winning 34-yard field goal as time expired and Auburn, led by quarterback Byrum Brown’s dominant running game, upset No. 1 Georgia 27-24 on Saturday.

It’s the second straight week the top team in the AP Top 25 lost to an unranked foe after then-No. 1 Texas fell to Oklahoma last Saturday.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton led a long game-tying touchdown drive in the fourth quarter but lost a fumble with 58 seconds remaining and the Bulldogs driving for a potential go-ahead field goal.

Stockton, who also threw two interceptions, fumbled on a run from the Auburn 46. Safety Sylvester Smith-Reed recovered for the Tigers at the Auburn 44. A roughing-the-passer penalty on Georgia’s Gabe Harris Jr. helped set up McPherson’s game-winning kick. Auburn players swarmed the field.

Brown ran for 115 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and added a scoring pass.

Georgia (6-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) saw its streaks of nine straight wins over Auburn and 53 consecutive wins over unranked teams come to an end in a loss that also will end the Bulldogs’ short one-week stay atop the AP Top 25.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Byrum Brown(17) scores a touchdown in the third quarter to extend Auburn's lead over the Georgia Bulldogs. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Auburn (4-2, 2-2) beat the Bulldogs on the ground. Tailback Nate Frazier returned from a rib injury to start for Georgia but was ineffective, gaining only 19 yards on nine carries.

Georgia trailed 24-14 before rallying with a 42-yard field goal by Peyton Woodring. Stockton led a tying touchdown drive that began at the Georgia 6 and covered 94 yards in 13 plays, capped by his 4-yard pass to London Humphreys.

Stockton’s two interceptions doubled his previous season total through six games. The Bulldogs also were hurt by mistakes, including three personal foul penalties.

After Georgia took a 14-0 lead, Auburn scored the next 24 points.

Georgia looked dominant in the opening minutes, even after Stockton had to leave after hitting the field helmet-first on the first play of the game. Ryan Puglisi completed each of his three passes, including a 41-yarder to Craig Dandridge Jr., before Dwight Phillips’ 15-yard scoring run.

Stockton returned for the next possession and threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to tight end Lawson Luckie for the 14-0 lead.

Auburn responded with a physical run-first attack led by the 235-pound Brown, who was effective both on designed runs and when taking off after dropping back to pass.

Top-ranked teams had won 93 consecutive home games against unranked teams since LSU lost to Arkansas 50-48 in two overtimes on Nov. 23, 2007.

Up Next

Auburn plays No. 22 Louisiana State, which beat No. 16 Mississippi State 31-0 on Saturday, at Auburn next Saturday.

Georgia has an off week before playing Florida, which upset No. 7 Texas 27-24 on Saturday, on Oct. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.