Bryce Young, Jerome Ford highlight Week 14 college football top performers

Week 14 of the college football season represents championship weekend, meaning conference titles were on the line.

And of course, the best of the best show up when it matters most.

Here's a look at the top individual performances from championship weekend.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Rarely is there a week where Young isn't on this list. In Saturday's SEC title game, he took the Georgia Bulldogs to task, completing 26 of 44 passes for 421 yards — an SEC championship record — and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 40 yards and a score, leading the Crimson Tide to a 41-24 win. Heisman, anyone?

Logan Bonner, QB, Utah State

Jordan Love isn't Utah State's only superstar. Bonner torched No. 19 San Diego State during the Aggies' 46-13 win on Saturday, completing 29 of 42 pass attempts for 318 yards and four TDs, adding in a single interception. Bonner led the Aggies to not only their first ranked win of the season but their first-ever Mountain West championship. And over the past two weeks, he's thrown for 630 yards, nine TDs and one pick.

Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

Ford saved his best for last. The junior running back rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries Saturday, nearly besting his career-high of 189 rushing yards. Ford rushed for 100 or more yards in four of the Bearcats' first six games this season but hadn't touched 100 rushing yards for five straight weeks entering Saturday. His gargantuan effort helped earn Cincy the American Athletic Conference title, an undefeated regular season campaign, and most likely, a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Bryce Young's favorite target on the day was the junior wideout Williams. He caught seven balls for 184 yards and two scores, and now has six 100-yard receiving performances in the last eight games. He's also scored in nine of Alabama's 13 regular-season games this season and has eight scores in the last four games. He's addicted to the end zone.

Brandon Bowling, WR, Utah State

What Williams was to Young, Bowling was to Logan Bonner. The senior had his first 100-yard performance since the Aggies' third game of the season on Sept. 18. He had eight receptions or 154 yards and two TDs. After scoring three TDs in the first seven games of the season, Bowling has six in the last six games.

THAT FRIDAY GAME

Is Friday considered the weekend? Surely opinions differ, but for this list's sake, Friday counts. And there were a few standouts in the UTSA-Western Kentucky barnburner. WKU QB Bailey Zappe (what a name!) went bonkers, completing 36 of 59 pass attempts for 577 and four scores (and two picks). And Zappe did most of his damage finding wideouts Jerreth Sterns (10 catches, 179 yards and two touchdowns) and Mitchell Tinsley (nine catches, 173 yards and two touchdowns).

On the other sideline, Sincere McCormick (another legendary name) ran up and down the field, collecting 204 yards and three TDs on 36 carries for UTSA. It was his eighth 100-yard rushing game of the season and helped catapult the Roadrunners to a 49-41 win.

