College Football
Bryce Young, Jerome Ford highlight Week 14 college football top performers Bryce Young, Jerome Ford highlight Week 14 college football top performers
College Football

Bryce Young, Jerome Ford highlight Week 14 college football top performers

1 hour ago

Week 14 of the college football season represents championship weekend, meaning conference titles were on the line.

And of course, the best of the best show up when it matters most.

Here's a look at the top individual performances from championship weekend.

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Rarely is there a week where Young isn't on this list. In Saturday's SEC title game, he took the Georgia Bulldogs to task, completing 26 of 44 passes for 421 yards — an SEC championship record — and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 40 yards and a score, leading the Crimson Tide to a 41-24 win. Heisman, anyone?

Logan Bonner, QB, Utah State

Jordan Love isn't Utah State's only superstar. Bonner torched No. 19 San Diego State during the Aggies' 46-13 win on Saturday, completing 29 of 42 pass attempts for 318 yards and four TDs, adding in a single interception. Bonner led the Aggies to not only their first ranked win of the season but their first-ever Mountain West championship. And over the past two weeks, he's thrown for 630 yards, nine TDs and one pick. 

Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

Ford saved his best for last. The junior running back rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries Saturday, nearly besting his career-high of 189 rushing yards. Ford rushed for 100 or more yards in four of the Bearcats' first six games this season but hadn't touched 100 rushing yards for five straight weeks entering Saturday. His gargantuan effort helped earn Cincy the American Athletic Conference title, an undefeated regular season campaign, and most likely, a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Bryce Young's favorite target on the day was the junior wideout Williams. He caught seven balls for 184 yards and two scores, and now has six 100-yard receiving performances in the last eight games. He's also scored in nine of Alabama's 13 regular-season games this season and has eight scores in the last four games. He's addicted to the end zone.

Brandon Bowling, WR, Utah State

What Williams was to Young, Bowling was to Logan Bonner. The senior had his first 100-yard performance since the Aggies' third game of the season on Sept. 18. He had eight receptions or 154 yards and two TDs. After scoring three TDs in the first seven games of the season, Bowling has six in the last six games.

THAT FRIDAY GAME

Is Friday considered the weekend? Surely opinions differ, but for this list's sake, Friday counts. And there were a few standouts in the UTSA-Western Kentucky barnburner. WKU QB Bailey Zappe (what a name!) went bonkers, completing 36 of 59 pass attempts for 577 and four scores (and two picks). And Zappe did most of his damage finding wideouts Jerreth Sterns (10 catches, 179 yards and two touchdowns) and Mitchell Tinsley (nine catches, 173 yards and two touchdowns).

On the other sideline, Sincere McCormick (another legendary name) ran up and down the field, collecting 204 yards and three TDs on 36 carries for UTSA. It was his eighth 100-yard rushing game of the season and helped catapult the Roadrunners to a 49-41 win.

Stay tuned for more Saturday Standouts!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College Football Top Plays: Week 14
College Football

College Football Top Plays: Week 14

College Football Top Plays: Week 14
Championship weekend is in full swing with Michigan-Iowa and Pittsburgh-Wake Forest in action now. Here are the top plays!
1 hour ago
'Bama Wins SEC, UGA Defense Falters
College Football

'Bama Wins SEC, UGA Defense Falters

'Bama Wins SEC, UGA Defense Falters
Alabama didn't get the memo about Georgia's dominant defense, blasting the Bulldogs and winning the SEC championship.
1 hour ago
College Football Odds Week 14
College Football

College Football Odds Week 14

College Football Odds Week 14
Ready to place your bets? Find out everything you need to know about the odds for the Power 5 conference championship games here!
2 hours ago
Geoff Schwartz's Best CFB Bets
College Football

Geoff Schwartz's Best CFB Bets

Geoff Schwartz's Best CFB Bets
Betting expert Geoff Schwartz is back with his best conference championship bets. Read why he likes Oregon to beat Utah and more.
9 hours ago
FOX Bet Super 6: Conference championship picks to win $25,000
College Football

FOX Bet Super 6: Conference championship picks to win $25,000

FOX Bet Super 6: Conference championship picks to win $25,000
By Kevin CooneySpecial to FOX Sports
11 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE Videos
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes