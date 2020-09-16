College Football Big Ten Schedules October Return 11 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Big Ten football programs and their fans have finally gotten their wish.

On Wednesday morning, the Big Ten Conference announced that it would return to play the week of Oct. 23-24, after initially deciding to cancel all fall sports back on Aug. 11 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a morning press release, it was revealed that the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C) voted unanimously to resume the season after adopting "significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition."

“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” said Dr. Jim Borchers, Head Team Physician, The Ohio State University and co-chair of the Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee.

“The data we are going to collect from testing and the cardiac registry will provide major contributions for all 14 Big Ten institutions as they study COVID-19 and attempt to mitigate the spread of the disease among wider communities.”

FOX Sports' Urban Meyer reacted to the news on the Big Ten Network this morning:

"It's great news, most importantly, for the players. For everyone else it's good news. For the players, it's great news."

This is a developing story.

