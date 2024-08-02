College Football Big Ten releases new 'Maps' commercial: Examining the Easter Eggs Updated Aug. 2, 2024 7:25 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

One of the uniting forces among fans of Big Ten teams has a new look.

The Big Ten unveiled an updated version of its popular "Maps" commercial on Friday. The new version of the commercial included the four additions the conference made from the Pac-12 (Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington) while featuring the other 14 members that were previously in the conference.

The updated version of the "Maps" commercial starts out in Seattle, highlighting Washington, before traveling down the West Coast to feature the other three Big Ten newcomers. Similar to the old commercial, it moves from West to East after showcasing the schools in Los Angeles. It goes from USC to Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Illinois, Purdue, Indiana, Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Maryland and eventually Rutgers.

If a Big Ten fan is willing to travel the path covered in the new "Maps" commercial, they'll have to travel 5,253.6 miles, per FOX Sports research. The football stadiums for all 18 schools are featured in art form in the commercial, but there are also little details included with each school in the commercial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let's take a look at the little details included with each school in the order they were shown during the commercial.

Washington

Washington's campus is featured in the commercial along with a pair of landmarks in the state, including the Seattle Space Needle and Mt. Rainer.

Oregon

Oregon has become synonymous with Nike. So, it makes sense to include the school's Knight Campus (named after Nike founder and Oregon alum Phil Night) along with Mt. Hood and a giant version of the Ducks' mascot.

UCLA and USC

The commercial paired UCLA and USC together. The Hollywood sign was the first thing shown before the "42" statue symbolizing UCLA alum Jackie Robinson emerged. The commercial also includes the statue of legendary UCLA coach John Wooden and the school's campus. The Santa Monica Pier is also displayed along with the skyscrapers in downtown Los Angeles. There's also the San Gabriel Mountains and a look at USC's campus.

Nebraska

After flying over the Rocky Mountains, the commercial panned to Nebraska. The commercial shows the Husker Legacy Statue along with the Kaufman Academic Residential Center on Nebraska's campus.

Iowa

When Iowa appears in the commercial, a coin flips in the air. That coin is the Nile Kinnick coin, which is used for the coin toss in every Big Ten football game. There's also the Steel Hawk statue and there's a playbill for the play "A Streetcar Named Desire," which was made by Iowa alum Tennessee Williams. There's also the old Iowa Capitol building, which is featured on the school's campus.

Minnesota

The first thing shown with Minnesota is the statue of its mascot, Goldy Gopher. There's also a hockey player skating on an ice pond, the Spoonbridge and Cherry Statue and skyscrapers seen in downtown Minneapolis.

Wisconsin

The Abraham Lincoln statue on Wisconsin's campus is shown in the "Maps" commercial. The state's capitol building is also featured.

In a neat twist, Camp Randall is bouncing around, an ode to Wisconsin's tradition of playing "Jump Around" before the start of the fourth quarter of home games.

Northwestern

A pair of masks appear when Northwestern is first shown along with a lacrosse field. Both the Weber Arch and University Hall on Northwestern's campus are shown along with the skyscrapers in downtown Chicago.

Illinois

A statue of Roger Ebert appears when Illinois is shown in the commercial. The famed film critic is an Illinois alum. There's also the school's alma mater statue and other features from its campus shown, including Foellinger Auditorium in the commercial.

Purdue

Several features on Purdue's campus are included in the commercial, such as the Boilermaker Special and the Boilermaker Statue. There's also an unidentified NASA astronaut that flies over the campus, which is likely an ode to Purdue alum Neil Armstrong, who was the first person to ever walk on the moon.

Indiana

The Sample Gates on Indiana's campus are prominently shown in the commercial, along with other buildings on the school's campus. The five national championship banners won by the school's men's basketball team also hang in the air in the commercial.

Michigan State

There are two items that stand out when Michigan State is shown in the commercial, with the Spartan Statue being the most prominent. The Beaumont Tower is also featured.

Michigan

The Cube, on Michigan's campus, is shown alongside The Big House, which has a big "Go Blue" flag flying over it. The commercial also shows Detroit, with the Spirit of Detroit statue and the GM Renaissance Center being shown.

Ohio State

A group of four people doing the "O-H-I-O" chant emerge next to The Shoe, with the script Ohio appearing over the stadium. There's also a blimp that flies over The Shoe.

Penn State

The Nittany Lion Shrine seen on the school's campus is prominently shown along with other parts of the school campus. As the commercial transitions out of Penn State, the "LOVE" sign and Liberty Bell in Philadelphia pop up.

Joel Klatt’s top 5 toughest places to play in college football

Maryland

A pair of Maryland statues were shown in the commercial. The statue of its mascot, Testudo, and of alum Jim Henson next to Kermit the Frog are shown. The commercial also shows the Capitol Building and Washington Monument in Washington D.C. when Maryland pops up.

Rutgers

Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City is the first thing that pops up when Rutgers is shown. A sign that reads "Birthplace of College Football" pops up along Rutgers' campus. Finally, famous buildings and landmarks in New York City are shown, including the Statue of Liberty, a Wall Street sign, the Empire State Building, One World Trade Center, Yankee Stadium and the Nasdaq screen seen in Times Square.

share