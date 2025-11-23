Another domino in the College Football Playoff race was toppled over the weekend when No. 15 USC suffered a second conference loss, and third overall defeat, on the road against No. 7 Oregon. It was a result that simultaneously vaulted the Ducks toward surefire qualification while also eliminating the Trojans from at-large consideration and saddling head coach Lincoln Riley with another frustrating result.

As the regular season enters its final week, four Big Ten teams remain alive in pursuit of a national championship: Ohio State, Indiana, Oregon and Michigan, which must beat the top-ranked Buckeyes in the finale to have any chance of reaching the playoff. Once again, all eyes will be on "The Game" come Saturday afternoon (noon ET on FOX).

Here’s a fresh set of Big Ten Power Rankings following Week 13, counting down from 18-1:

Result: Idle

It all comes down to this for first-year head coach Barry Odom, who must find a way to topple No. 2 Indiana at home on Friday night to avoid the program’s second consecutive winless season in conference play. The last time that happened to the Boilermakers was more than 100 years ago, in 1919-20, under former head coach Arthur Scanlon when Purdue competed in the Western Conference — a precursor to the Big Nine and, eventually, the Big Ten. Indiana beat its in-state rival 66-0 last season.

Result: 20-17 road loss to Iowa

Despite arriving at Kinnick Stadium with a seven-game losing streak and rampant uncertainty about the future of head coach Jonathan Smith, the Spartans played impassioned football and led 17-7 entering the fourth quarter. But Michigan State’s offense went three-and-out or four-and-out on four consecutive drives in the final stanza, allowing the Hawkeyes to score 13 unanswered points and escape with a victory. The 44-yard field goal by kicker Drew Stevens as time expired saddled the Spartans with an eighth straight loss. They must beat Maryland in the regular season finale to avoid going winless in Big Ten play for the first time since 1958.

Result: 45-20 home loss to No. 18 Michigan

An 11-point Michigan lead at halftime meant the Terrapins were — at least theoretically — still within striking distance of an upset that would have rattled the College Football Playoff picture. But Maryland’s defense capitulated by allowing three straight touchdowns and four consecutive scoring drives in a game that devolved into a blowout. The loss ensured that head coach Mike Locksley, who is going to return in 2026 thanks to a vote of confidence from athletic director Jim Smith, will finish with back-to-back losing seasons after guiding Maryland to three straight bowl wins from 2021-23.

Result: 48-14 home loss to Washington

The Bruins’ three-game winning streak from early October feels like nothing more than a blip on the radar at this point following a fourth consecutive loss on Saturday night, with three of those defeats coming by at least 34 points. UCLA fell behind 34-0 in the latter stages of the third quarter before two late touchdowns muffled the embarrassment — but only slightly. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava returned from the concussion that sidelined him for last week’s loss to No. 1 Ohio State, but he suffered another injury in the second half against Washington and was unable to finish the game. The Bruins will face USC in the crosstown rivalry on Saturday.

Result: 42-9 loss at No. 1 Ohio State

With a plan built around ball control and clock management, the Scarlet Knights kept this game respectable until halftime, only trailing 14-3 at the break. But the dam eventually broke for a Rutgers defense that has had issues all season, even though the Buckeyes were playing without star receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate due to injury. Rutgers surrendered touchdowns on four consecutive possessions between the third and fourth quarters to suffer a lopsided defeat that leaves head coach Greg Schiano’s team one win shy of bowl eligibility entering the finale against Penn State on Saturday.

Result: 27-10 home win over No. 21 Illinois

Embattled head coach Luke Fickell earned his second win in the last three games — both of which have now come against ranked opponents — by leaning into old-school Wisconsin football. The Badgers ran the ball for 209 yards and three touchdowns while only throwing for 92 yards as quarterbacks Carter Smith and Hunter Simmons split playing time. Tailback Darrion Dupree, who carried 17 times for 131 yards and two scores, became Wisconsin’s first 100-yard rusher of the season in late November, a sign of just how far the offense has tumbled from its glory days. But another win over Minnesota in Saturday’s finale would send Fickell and Co. into the offseason with positive momentum.

Result: 38-35 road loss to Northwestern

An absolute roller coaster of a game saw Minnesota fall behind 10-0 in the opening quarter before storming back to take a 28-13 lead by the midway point of the third, only to squander that advantage by the early stages of the fourth. The 8-yard touchdown reception by Gophers wide receiver Le’Meke Brockington tied the game, 35-35, with 8:20 remaining. But Minnesota’s defense allowed Northwestern to cobble together a 14-play, 59-yard scoring drive that ended with what proved to be the game-winning field goal. Minnesota kicker Brady Denaburg hooked a game-tying attempt wide left as time expired. Head coach P.J. Fleck’s team has now dropped three of its last four after starting the season 5-2.

Result: 37-10 road loss to Penn State

A homecoming for head coach Matt Rhule, who played linebacker at Penn State in the 1990s, ended with a thud as his Cornhuskers fell behind by 20 points at halftime and never mounted a second-half charge. Though Nebraska never committed a turnover — at least when it comes to fumbles or interceptions — its offense was stopped five times on fourth down to repeatedly give the ball back to the Nittany Lions, who controlled the line of scrimmage with 231 rushing yards. Now, Rhule must engineer a win over Iowa on Friday to avoid finishing below .500 in Big Ten play for a third consecutive year. That’s a far cry from the College Football Playoff hopes that Nebraska’s fans were clinging to when the season began.

The Top 10

Result: 37-10 home win over Nebraska

What an incredible swing of emotions these last few months for Penn State fans, whose beloved Nittany Lions began ranked No. 2 in the nation before a stunning three-game losing streak resulted in the firing of head coach James Franklin, a season-ending injury to quarterback Drew Allar, the elevation of interim coach Terry Smith and, now, back-to-back wins over Michigan State and Nebraska that leave the program one win shy of bowl eligibility entering the finale at Rutgers. Oh, and tailback Kaytron Allen carried 25 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns against the Cornhuskers to pass tailback Evan Royster as the school’s all-time leading rusher with 3,954 yards for his career.

By the time the clock reached zero on Saturday night — after the Nittany Lions’ defense had stopped Nebraska five times on fourth down — players were waving signs that encouraged athletic director Pat Kraft to "Hire Terry Smith" for the full-time job. The odds of Smith becoming Penn State’s next coach seemed miniscule in the immediate aftermath of Franklin’s firing, especially given his longstanding ties to the previous regime, but perhaps those chances are increasing given how well the Nittany Lions are currently playing. Dragging Penn State from this season’s nadir to bowl eligibility would be an incredible feather in Smith’s cap.

Result: 38-35 home win over Minnesota

The raw defiance that tinged head coach David Braun’s voice during his passionate postgame news conference following a crushing 24-22 loss to then-No. 18 Michigan two weeks ago — on an afternoon when the Wildcats finished plus-five in turnover margin but somehow still tasted defeat — was replaced by a raspy voice that quivered with far more positive emotions after beating Minnesota at Wrigley Field on Saturday. Braun was on the verge of tears during an on-field interview moments removed from a missed field goal by the Gophers that ensured Northwestern would be participating in the postseason.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak in which the Wildcats lost hard-fought games to Nebraska and Michigan by a combined nine points, with a more lopsided loss at then-No. 19 USC in between. Northwestern trailed by 15 points midway through the third quarter before mounting a furious charge that featured touchdowns on three consecutive possessions as a balanced offensive attack racked up 525 yards of total offense, converting eight of 14 times on third down and both of its fourth-down tries. Northwestern kicker Jack Olsen nailed a 33-yard field goal with :53 remaining that proved to be the game-winning score. The Wildcats will travel to No. Illinois on Saturday for a chance to reach seven regular-season wins for the second time in three years with Braun at the helm.

Result: 27-10 road loss to Wisconsin

There are two ways to view Illinois’ season following an ugly road loss to Wisconsin over the weekend. On one hand, a program that has mostly struggled for the better part of 70 years can still notch consecutive nine-win campaigns for the first time in program history if it wins the finale against Northwestern and then scores a bowl victory in the coming weeks. That’s a huge credit to the transformative efforts of head coach Bret Bielema, now in his fifth season. On the other hand, an Illinois team that was tipped by many to reach the College Football Playoff and climbed to No. 9 in the national rankings in late September now sits 11th in the conference standings after losing to Wisconsin, a program that is still several games below .500 and will fail to reach a bowl for the second consecutive year.

The Illini only ran for 50 yards against the Badgers on Saturday and were stopped three times on fourth down, only producing three points in the second half. Such a defeat left Bielema to describe his team’s performance as "very frustrating overall." In the big scheme of things, though, it’s probably best for Illinois and its fans to contextualize this season through the first lens. The program’s trajectory is certainly pointing upward with Bielema at the helm — even if it feels the Illini fell short of sky-high expectations in 2025.

Result: 48-14 road win over UCLA

In what could have been viewed as a trap game before Washington’s finale against rival Oregon, the Huskies turned in an incredible performance in all three phases to demolish UCLA. Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. accounted for four touchdowns (two as a runner, two as a passer) to lead a balanced offensive attack that churned out more than 200 yards on the ground and through the air. Washington found the end zone on four straight possessions to begin the second half and extend its 20-point lead to 34 points by the midway point of the fourth quarter.

The Huskies’ defensive line dominated the trenches and only allowed UCLA to gain 57 yards on 22 rushes, thrusting the game onto the shoulders of UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who left early due to injury, and backup QB Luke Duncan, who completed fewer than 50% of his throws.

Even Washington’s special teams unit scored a touchdown when the Bruins botched a bizarre fake field goal — UCLA’s holder made a wayward toss over his head toward the kicker — when safety Alex McLaughlin returned a fumble 59 yards to the end zone shortly before halftime.

Now, head coach Jedd Fisch and Co. can potentially spoil Oregon’s chance to reach the College Football Playoff by upsetting the Ducks at home on Saturday.

Result: 20-17 home win over Michigan State

In so many ways, this felt like a classic Hawkeyes’ victory. Iowa took an early lead over the Spartans with a special teams touchdown when wide receiver Kaden Wetjen returned a punt 62 yards for a score. From there, Michigan State recovered to build a 17-7 lead as Iowa’s offense failed to produce a single point until the 11:27 mark of the fourth quarter, when kicker Drew Stevens capped a nine-play, 67-yard drive with a short field goal. Stevens’ kick sparked a flurry of 13 points in a little more than 11 minutes of game time as the Hawkeyes scratched out an improbable win despite finishing 1-for-11 on third and fourth down combined.

Iowa lost the yardage battle (335 to 301), the turnover battle (two to one), the penalty battle (40 yards to 10 yards) and the sack battle (three to two) — but still found a way to get head coach Kirk Ferentz within a game of his 17th eight-win season. An Iowa defense that now ranks ninth nationally in scoring (15.1 points per game) and eighth overall (267.9 yards per game) forced the Spartans to punt on four consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter, buying enough time for the Hawkeyes’ offense to finally awaken. Ferentz and Co. will travel to rival Nebraska on Friday.

Result: 42-27 road loss to No. 7 Oregon

The Trojans had a chance to rewrite the narrative that has followed them across four years under head coach Lincoln Riley by beating a ranked opponent on the road and inching closer to the first College Football Playoff appearance in school history. But when everything was said and done on Saturday evening — when USC’s defense was gashed for 436 yards, it was flagged for more than 100 yards in penalties, its kicker missed a chip-shot field goal and its running game all but vanished — the Trojans’ grand postseason hopes were dashed.

USC quarterback Jayden Maiava did everything he could by completing 25 of 43 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns, though two of his passes were intercepted, but Riley’s team lacked the requisite consistency in other facets to prove it belongs with the sport’s elite. USC trailed by 14 points at halftime before twice climbing to within a single score down the stretch, only to watch its defense leak yardage and its offense get stopped on fourth down in the waning stages of the game.

A win over UCLA in the finale coupled with a bowl victory would get the Trojans to 10 wins for the first time since Riley’s debut season in 2022, but far more was expected of USC.

Result: 45-20 road win over Maryland

The Wolverines notched a fifth straight win and seventh victory in their last eight games by running away from Maryland in an impressive offensive showing considering the injuries to key personnel on that side of the ball. Head coach Sherrone Moore and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey were without leading rushers Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall — though Moore said the latter could have played if necessary — which meant former walk-on Bryson Kuzdzal became the rushing game’s focal point for the second consecutive week. Kuzdzal, who helped Michigan ice its win over Northwestern with one physical run after another at Wrigley Field, carried 20 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday afternoon.

As a team, the Wolverines churned out 228 rushing yards and four touchdowns to control the clock and finish with an 11-minute advantage in time of possession. That was more than enough ballast for quarterback Bryce Underwood, who played a clean game by completing 16 of 23 passes for 215 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Even though Marshall will return against Ohio State on Saturday, the Wolverines’ ground game might be hampered by an injury to fullback Max Bredeson, arguably the team’s best blocker. Bredeson dropped out of the win over Maryland and returned to the sideline on crutches and wearing a boot. Still, a win over the Buckeyes would likely propel Michigan into the College Football Playoff.

Result: 42-27 home win over No. 15 USC

In a game marred by penalties and layered with College Football Playoff implications, the Ducks separated themselves with a stronger defense and more potent rushing attack to pull away from USC late in the third quarter and then hang on for an all-important 10th win. The biggest disparity came on the ground, where Oregon ran the ball 41 times for 179 yards and three touchdowns — including one from linebacker Bryce Boettcher on a wildcat-style play — while limiting the Trojans to just 52 yards on 28 carries, forcing them to lean almost exclusively on the arm of quarterback Jayden Maiava. An opportunistic defense intercepted Maiava twice and also stopped USC once on fourth down in the fourth quarter to win a game in which the Ducks never trailed beyond the midway point of the opening period.

With several members of Oregon’s receiving corps injured, quarterback Dante Moore turned instead to tight end Kenyon Sadiq, who made six catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns, all of which were team-high totals. Head coach Dan Lanning and his team have now positioned themselves to reach the playoff with a win over Washington on Saturday. And adding a ranked victory over USC means the Ducks will still have a case to reach the field as a two-loss team if they stumble against the Huskies.

Result: Idle

Another magical Indiana season is on the cusp of new heights if head coach Curt Cignetti can guide his team to a win over Purdue this weekend, vaulting the Hoosiers into the Big Ten Championship game for the first time in school history. The odds of that happening feel like a virtual certainty considering the current arcs of both programs, with Indiana having won 11 straight games and bound for its second consecutive trip to the College Football Playoff and Purdue staring at back-to-back winless seasons in conference play. Not to mention Cignetti’s 66-0 demolition of the Boilermakers last November.

The thing to monitor for Indiana this week is the health of star receiver Elijah Sarratt, who has only caught two passes for 6 yards since Oct. 18 while battling nagging injuries that sidelined him in recent weeks. Sarratt probably won’t need to play for the Hoosiers to beat Purdue, but they’ll certainly need him in the Big Ten Championship game if Indiana gets there.

Result: 42-9 home win over Rutgers

With leading receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate both unavailable due to injury — head coach Ryan Day later described them as "day to day" — there was an element of survive and advance for the Buckeyes in their final tune-up before traveling to Michigan. It didn’t really matter how Ohio State got through Saturday’s date with Rutgers, as long as they emerged with a victory. And while the game stayed relatively close in the opening half, the Buckeyes swiftly pulled away with two touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarters. They leaned heavily on a rushing attack spearheaded by tailback Bo Jackson, who carried 19 times for 110 yards and two scores. A true freshman, Jackson has now eclipsed 100 rushing yards in three of his last four games since emerging as the team’s primary backfield option.

What was required of Ohio State’s passing attack, which wasn’t much against a Rutgers’ defense that proved leaky against the run, mostly flowed through tight end Max Klare, the Purdue transfer. He set new season highs with seven catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. The Buckeyes will now enter Michigan Stadium on Saturday unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the country for the first time in more than 50 years. They haven’t lost five straight games to the Wolverines since the 1920s.

Michael Cohen covers college football and college basketball for FOX Sports. Follow him at @Michael_Cohen13.