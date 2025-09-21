College Football Big Ten Power Rankings: Ohio State, Oregon Hold Strong; Indiana Surges Updated Sep. 22, 2025 6:33 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Everything about this past weekend's Big Ten slate revolved around the fascinating primetime matchup between No. 9 Illinois and No. 19 Indiana.

The former was a preseason media darling tabbed by many to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history. The latter was an oft-questioned, rarely credited upstart from 2024 that stormed to a postseason berth under polarizing head coach Curt Cignetti.

When the dust finally cleared on Saturday night, only one of those programs remained as a legitimate Big Ten contender: the Hoosiers. Cignetti's team embarrassed the Illini by 53 points to cement its standing as a viable candidate to reach the playoff for a second consecutive season. It's no longer wise to question what Cignetti and his staff are building.

Elsewhere around the league, Michigan secured an impressive road win at Nebraska as head coach Sherrone Moore completed his two-game suspension. And the high-flying West Coast offenses continued to roll with lopsided victories for Oregon, USC and Washington.

Here’s our newest edition of Big Ten Power Rankings following Week 4:

The Top 10

Result: Idle

Ohio State had an extra week of practice to work out the kinks from its 37-9 victory over Ohio on Sept. 13, a game in which the Bobcats pulled within four points early in the third quarter. Now, head coach Ryan Day and his team will prepare for what could be a very challenging road environment at Washington, where the Huskies have won 22 consecutive games dating back to the 2021 season under former coach Jimmy Lake.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buckeyes are tied for 24th nationally in scoring offense (40.3 points per game) and are tied for the best scoring defense in the country (5.3 points per game) under first-year defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

Result: 41-7 home win over Oregon State

With the in-state rivalry between Oregon and Oregon State set for a temporary pause in 2026 due to scheduling issues, quarterback Dante Moore rewrote his personal script against the Beavers in a comprehensive home victory over the weekend. A former UCLA transfer, Moore once tossed three interceptions in a loss to Oregon State as a true freshman in what was arguably the worst game of his collegiate career. But the story was far different this time around.

Moore completed 21 of 31 passes for 305 yards and a career-high four touchdowns — all of which found different receivers — on an afternoon when the Ducks led 28-7 by the midway point of the third quarter and were never threatened by an Oregon State team that remains winless. Moore has now thrown at least three touchdown passes in three of Oregon’s first four games, and his overall tally of 11 touchdown throws ranks tied for sixth nationally and tied for second in the Big Ten. He spearheaded an offense that racked up 585 yards of total offense against the Beavers in a near-perfect split of run and pass.

Eight different players combined to carry 46 times for 280 yards (6.1 yards per attempt) and a touchdown, including seven carries for a career-high 53 rushing yards by Moore himself. Oregon rolls into this week’s showdown with No. 3 Penn State having looked the part of a legitimate national championship contender through its first four games.

Result: Idle

It will be interesting to see if the extra week paid dividends for quarterback Drew Allar, whose underwhelming performances against FIU and Villanova have sparked concern. Allar enters Penn State’s showdown with No. 6 Oregon ranked 65th nationally and 11th in the Big Ten for completion percentage at 64.8%, including consecutive games below 58% against shoddy competition. His NFL passer rating isn’t much better: Allar’s mark of 96.1 ranks 66th nationally and 11th in the Big Ten, according to Pro Football Focus. Those aren’t the kinds of numbers people expected to begin Allar’s senior season, especially considering his subpar opponents from outside the power conferences. He’ll need to play significantly better against the Ducks.

Result: 63-10 home win over No. 9 Illinois

This was a one-sided beatdown in every sense of the word. Brash head coach Curt Cignetti and his team authored one of the strongest statements of the young college football season by bludgeoning Illinois in all three phases.

On offense, where Indiana amassed 579 total yards, the Hoosiers scored touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions from early in the second quarter through the middle of the fourth. On defense, where Indiana only surrendered one third-down conversion all evening, the Hoosiers racked up seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss in a swarming effort that completely overwhelmed a veteran offensive line and one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the Big Ten. And on special teams, where Indiana seized momentum early in the first quarter and never let go, star defensive back D’Angelo Ponds blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown to open the scoring.

All told, the Hoosiers proved to a national television audience that last year’s trip to the College Football Playoff was anything but a fluke. Cignetti and Co. will have the inside track toward earning a second consecutive spot in the field after demolishing a top-10 opponent to this degree.

"There’s nothing better than being the Grinch in the second half with a big lead," Cignetti said during a postgame radio interview. "I love that feeling."

Result: 30-27 road win over Nebraska

In its second game without head coach Sherrone Moore, who was serving a self-imposed suspension for deleting text messages to former staffer Connor Stalions in the fallout from the Wolverines’ sign-stealing scandal, Michigan prevailed in a difficult road environment by leaning into the style of football Moore loves most.

Facing a Nebraska run defense that entered the game ranked 75th nationally and had been gashed by Cincinnati in the season opener, Michigan rampaged for 290 rushing yards on 31 attempts (9.4 yards per carry) behind an embattled offensive line that showed legitimate improvement. The Wolverines enjoyed three lengthy touchdown runs by three different players as quarterback Bryce Underwood found the end zone from 37 yards away, tailback Justice Haynes broke loose for a 75-yard score and running back Jordan Marshall extended the lead to double digits late in the third quarter by rumbling in from 54 yards.

Haynes, the highly touted Alabama transfer, has now eclipsed 100 yards in each of his first four games and is tied for third nationally with 537 rushing yards overall, nudging him closer to Heisman Trophy consideration. That Underwood only completed 12 of 22 passes for a season-low 105 yards hardly mattered on an afternoon when Michigan’s offensive line dominated at the point of attack despite missing both starting guards to injury.

Result: 45-31 home win over Michigan State

Depending on personal opinions of Michigan State, which entered Saturday night’s game against No. 25 USC undefeated following wins over Western Michigan, Boston College and Youngstown State, this was either an impressive confirmation of progress under fourth-year head coach Lincoln Riley or the latest example of the Trojans pulling away from an undermanned opponent.

Riley’s offense entered the evening ranked No. 1 in the country at 604 yards per game and sliced through Michigan State for one chunk play after another, seamlessly blending run and pass. Tailbacks Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders combined to carry 31 times for 241 yards (7.8 yards per carry) with the scoring punch coming from quarterback Jayden Maiva and wide receiver Makai Lemon, who chipped in three total scores with their legs. Maiva also completed 20 of 26 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns to post his fourth consecutive interception-free outing of the season.

The absence of injured wideout Ja’Kobi Lane, who’d caught nine passes for 239 yards and one score through USC’s first three games, was largely offset by a tremendous performance from Lemon, the team’s leading receiver. Lemon finished with a season-high eight receptions for 127 yards and two total touchdowns. From here, however, the Trojans’ schedule becomes much tougher with a string of three straight games against ranked opponents: No. 23 Illinois (away), No. 19 Michigan (home) and No. 22 Notre Dame (away).

Result: 59-24 road win over Washington State

Regardless of opponent, it’s difficult to play better offensive football than Washington has through three games under second-year head coach Jedd Fisch. The Huskies have scored on 21 consecutive possessions dating to the third quarter of their season opener against Colorado State, an eye-popping run that includes 19 touchdowns for a unit now ranked second nationally in scoring (55.7 points per game).

Dual-threat quarterback Demond Williams Jr. was at the center of everything Washington did during this year’s rendition of the Apple Cup, completing 16 of 19 passes for 298 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing 13 times for a team-high 88 yards and another score. He anchored an offense that converted eight of nine times on third down and reached the end zone on all but one possession, running away from the struggling Cougars with 28 points in the fourth quarter alone. Washington also won the turnover battle 3-0 thanks to a pair of interceptions by safety Alex McLaughlin, one of which was returned for a 47-yard touchdown with 11:34 remaining.

The stage is now set for a mouthwatering matchup against No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium, a place the Huskies haven’t lost since Nov. 26, 2021. It’s a chance for Fisch to score the biggest win of his career at Washington.

Result: 30-27 home loss to No. 21 Michigan

For Nebraska’s perpetually loyal and tormented fan base, the painful losing streak against quality opponents continues. This marked the Cornhuskers’ 28th consecutive defeat when facing a ranked team, once again throwing cold water on a season that began with so much promise and expectation under third-year head coach Matt Rhule.

The manner of Saturday’s defeat must be particularly concerning for Rhule, whose team was manhandled in the trenches by a Michigan squad whose offensive and defensive lines are nowhere near as good as recent seasons. Nebraska’s plodding offensive line gave up seven sacks and 19 quarterback pressures, with 14 of those attributed to revolving-door offensive tackles Teddy Prochazka (eight) and Gunnar Gottula (six). The run blocking was only marginally better as the Cornhuskers’ leading tailback, Emmett Johnson, picked his way for just 65 yards on 19 carries. The defensive line proved unable to withstand a punishing Michigan offense that broke off one long run after another to the tune of 290 rushing yards and three scores, even though the Wolverines were without both starting guards.

It’s difficult to imagine Nebraska being a legitimate contender in the Big Ten after getting so thoroughly dominated at the line of scrimmage. The good news for Cornhuskers’ fans is that they won’t face another ranked opponent until early November.

Result: 63-10 road loss to No. 19 Indiana

Last October, near the halfway point of Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti’s first season, the undefeated Hoosiers welcomed upstart Nebraska to Memorial Stadium for a highly anticipated matchup between potential Big Ten contenders. Nobody was quite sure how good Cignetti’s team really was at that point in time, given Indiana’s weak strength of schedule. But soon enough, everyone learned. The Hoosiers pummeled Nebraska, 56-7, in a game that underscored the general trajectories of both programs as Cignetti went on to usher his group to the College Football Playoff.

Saturday night’s game between Indiana and Illinois felt similar, only the Illini were ranked No. 9 in the country, the program’s highest mark since 1964. That number swiftly plummeted after Illinois was smashed in the mouth by Indiana, run over and ravaged on national television for what finished as head coach Bret Bielema’s worst loss since taking over the program five years ago. The offense was pitiful with only two rushing yards and a single third-down conversion. The defense gave up touchdowns on seven consecutive drives. The special teams surrendered a touchdown on a blocked punt. Everything about this game represented a crushing blow to Illinois’ postseason hopes. "Embarrassing and at a loss for words," Bielema said.

Result: 38-28 road win over Rutgers

Playing before the largest crowd in Rutgers history, Iowa trailed by four with 9:44 remaining after Scarlet Knights’ tailback Antwan Raymond capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive with a short touchdown run. For many Hawkeyes teams in recent memory — particularly the quarterback-challenged ones — this might have proven a difficult margin to overcome for such a run-centric unit. But on this night, playing before a nationally televised audience, Iowa’s offense answered the call in what was certainly the finest performance of quarterback Mark Gronowski’s short tenure. Gronowski engineered a seven-play, 80-yard drive that put the Hawkeyes back in front when he plunged into the end zone for his second touchdown of the evening. And a few minutes later, after Iowa’s trusty defense forced a turnover on downs, Gronowski punctuated another scoring drive with his third rushing touchdown to put the game out of reach. All told, Gronowski completed 12 of 18 passes for 186 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while also rushing 13 times for 55 yards and a trio of scores. Iowa will host No. 11 Indiana on Saturday in what should be a critical litmus test for both programs.

The Rest

Result: 27-10 road win over Wisconsin

Head coach Mike Locksley and his staff must have enjoyed watching the film from Saturday’s victory at Wisconsin considering how balanced the Terrapins were in all three phases. True freshman quarterback Malik Washington accounted for three touchdowns without a turnover in his Big Ten debut. The defense, coordinated by Ted Monachino, racked up six sacks, 10 tackles for loss and one interception. And even the special teams units chipped in with two blocks: one on a field goal, one on a punt. The unbeaten Terrapins have already matched their win total from last season and won’t face a ranked opponent until hosting No. 11 Indiana in early November.

Result: 45-31 road loss to No. 25 USC

A cross-country trip to face the No. 1 offense in college football was always going to be a difficult task for the Spartans, who fought to pull within seven late in the third quarter. But the Trojans simply had too much firepower. Michigan State’s defense was gashed for 523 yards of total offense and fell to 92nd nationally in yards per game. Most concerning was a porous defensive front that surrendered 289 rushing yards and three touchdowns to a team that finished 82nd in rushing last season.

Result: Idle

Coming off a disappointing and mistake-filled loss to Cal, the Gophers have a chance to get things corrected in a home game against Rutgers before traveling to face No. 1 Ohio State in early October. The biggest area of focus for head coach P.J. Fleck and his staff will be on offense, where Minnesota ranks 58th in rushing (180.3 yards per game) and 61st in passing (240.3 yards per game) despite a 66-0 beating of Northwestern State in Week 2.

Result: 38-28 home loss to Iowa

Rutgers led the Hawkeyes by scores of 14-7, 21-14 and 28-24 but was unable to secure a fourth consecutive win to begin the season. That will leave a sour taste in the Scarlet Knights’ mouths considering how difficult the second half of their schedule appears to be. Head coach Greg Schiano and Co. still have to face Washington, Oregon, Illinois, Ohio State and Penn State, with three of those games played away from home. Winning three more games to reach bowl eligibility for a third consecutive season should be viewed as a successful campaign.

Result: 56-30 road loss to No. 24 Notre Dame

A penny for the thoughts of first-year head coach Barry Odom, the former defensive coordinator at Missouri and Arkansas, after consecutive losses to USC and Notre Dame in which the Boilermakers gave up 995 yards of total offense. The Fighting Irish shredded Purdue for 281 passing yards and 259 rushing yards in a game that broke open by the midway point of the second quarter. Odom’s team has slipped to 82nd in total defense (370.3 yards per game) and tied for 86th in scoring defense (26.5 points per game).

Result: 27-10 home loss to Maryland

It’s never a good sign when the head coach spends a good chunk of his postgame news conference answering questions about job security and the program’s overall direction. It’s an even worse sign when those queries are being made on the third weekend of September. But such is life for Luke Fickell, whose team looked flat against Maryland on Saturday. Fickell is now 15-15 since taking over the Badgers a little more than three seasons ago — a far cry from the .720 winning percentage that got former head coach Paul Chryst fired.

Result: Idle

An unsightly start to the season included dispiriting losses to both Tulane (23-3) and then-No. 4 Oregon (34-14) that cast doubt on Northwestern’s overall outlook. But the scheduling gods have handed the Wildcats a brief reprieve: back-to-back games against UCLA and UL Monroe that could push their record above .500 before a trip to No. 3 Penn State. Head coach David Braun needs all the momentum he can get.

Result: Idle

The good news for UCLA is that it did not suffer an embarrassing defeat over the weekend, which afforded interim coach Tim Skipper the chance to get his bearings before traveling to Northwestern. The bad news is that the Bruins still created negative headlines last week when they parted ways with defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, a holdover from the previous regime. UCLA enters Week 5 ranked 127th in scoring defense (36 points per game) and 123rd in total defense (431 yards per game).

Michael Cohen covers college football and college basketball for FOX Sports. Follow him at @Michael_Cohen13.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share