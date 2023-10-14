College Football Big Noon Kickoff: Best signs from USC vs. Notre Dame Updated Oct. 14, 2023 1:12 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Big Noon Kickoff" was in South Bend, Indiana for one of the greatest rivalries in college football, as No. 10 USC (6-0) was set to take on No. 21 Notre Dame in the shadow of the "Touchdown Jesus" mural.

Fighting Irish fans braved a rainy morning to show off some epic signs trolling the Trojans, who have not won in South Bend since 2011. Some of the signs spotted in South Bend referenced Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman's good looks.

Also, Hartman's coach Marcus Freeman stopped by the "Big Noon Kickoff" set, while others welcomed Notre Dame legend and "Big Noon Kickoff" panelist Brady Quinn.

One sign even threw shade at another Notre Dame rival — Michigan, which hosted Indiana in Ann Arbor on "Big Noon Saturday" after the show. Several USC fans also braved the elements with signs hyping up their own star quarterback, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

And one fan won $500 courtesy of Wendy's for her sign full of divine invocation.

Here are some more great signs our crew saw in South Bend!

