College Football 'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite bets in Red River Showdown, Week 6 Published Oct. 6, 2023 11:06 a.m. ET

Another weekend of college football action is upon us, which means it's time to get your wagers in.

As you prepare for Week 6, another episode of the "Bear Bets" digital show dropped on Thursday. In this week's Group Chat segment, Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz discussed with FOX Sports contributors Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill which bets they like for Saturday's three biggest games.

Let's take a look at who they like.

This is probably the most-hyped Red River Showdown in quite some time. Both No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas are undefeated. Do you think Texas continues to ride the wave of momentum? Are there other wagers you like for Saturday's tilt?

Hill: Lean under 61.5, Over Dillon Gabriel 268.5 passing yards

"It's not a typical Oklahoma-Texas game. These teams are so much better on defense than they usually are. This is usually first one to 40 wins. I don't know if we get that type of game. … I think it'll probably be a close game. … But from a matchup standpoint, I think there's an opportunity with a [Gabriel] prop. Texas, you can't run on, and Oklahoma can't run the ball. I don't think Oklahoma is going to run into a brick and keep pounding and pounding. I think it'll throw it a lot."

Sammy P: Don't want to touch point total, lean Oklahoma +6.5

"We've seen Red River games in the last 10 years as high as 75 and 76 points. So, to have this game totaled around 60 is pretty alarming, and we know people will wake up, roll out of bed and take the over. I'm a little cautious there. But let's also understand Oklahoma hasn't played a good offense yet. … Texas is, ideally, the first elite offense Oklahoma sees this year. I don't think it's going to be 20-13, but I would probably take the points, here. This feels like a big number, either way.

"If I could get Oklahoma +7, I would take it."

Schwartz: Wait to live bet Oklahoma

"There's a chance Texas gets out big early in this game because it is physically dominating, and then, at some point, Oklahoma claws back, as it gets used to the physicality and the speed of the team they're playing. I think there's a chance to get Oklahoma with a bunch more points in the middle-to-late second quarter as they figure out to play a team like Texas."

No. 11 Alabama has an unexpected early-season tilt with Texas A&M that could likely determine its title hopes. To add to the drama, Alabama dropped from being 2.5-point favorites to 1.5-point favorites. Does Nick Saban reign supreme or does Jimbo Fisher become the first former Saban assistant to beat him twice?

The Bear: Lean toward the Aggies

"I threw something out there on Twitter during the week: Is this kind of the most significant game Alabama has had under Saban? If you lose, you have two losses before the end of October for the first time since his first year. … It's 5-3 in its last eight Power 5 games. The gap has certainly closed."

Sammy P: Keep watching the line, pounce on A&M if Jalen Milroe is out

"There's a rumor going around Tuscaloosa that Jalen Milroe has a hamstring issue and that's why the line moved, and I helped move it from Alabama -2.5 to -1.5. If he's hobbled or out, that line is completely different. If he's hobbled, Alabama goes off the favorite or is maybe -1. If he's out, A&M's going to be the favorite here."

Schwartz: Lean Under 46.5, Texas A&M +1.5

"The talent A&M has acquired finally started to play like the talent it acquired. We're starting to see that difference, especially on the defensive side of the ball. For Alabama, the issues aren't that Saban forgot to coach, or they don't know what they're doing anymore. They just don't have as many good players. The quarterback has not been as good as it's been in the past. The offensive line isn't as good as it's been in the past. … This is what Alabama's dealing with."

In another matchup between two undefeated teams, Maryland takes on No. 4 Ohio State at The Shoe (12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Despite its record, Maryland is a 19.5-point underdog for Saturday's game. Do you think it covers or has Ohio State found its groove following its win over Notre Dame?

The Bear: Unsure

"It does feel like Maryland has that double-digit-underdog-with-fleas kind of deal. People are kind of like, ‘Oh, I’m going to take Maryland plus the points. Ohio State, I haven't been impressed with them so far.' I don't know. It feels like one of those games where it might be close at halftime but Ohio State's pulls away after halftime."

Schwartz: Lean Ohio State -19.5

"This is a big step up in competition [for Maryland]. I know Ohio State, at times, has sputtered a bit offensively. But Maryland is not Notre Dame defensively. I think this game has the potential to be a huge blowout win for Ohio State. Maryland has not faced anyone close to Ohio State."

Which other wagers do you like?

Sammy P: Over 63.5 in UCF-Kansas

"I expect at some point today we'll [learn] that John Rhys Plumlee is in for UCF, which is what I was hoping for all week. On the other side of the ball, it doesn't sound good for Jalon Daniels. So, expect Jason Bean to start for Kansas, but as we all know, Bean has started a lot. He started half the season last year, and they moved the ball well.

"I think we get a shootout."

The Bear: Take Akron if it is +7 against Northern Illinois

"Northern Illinois shouldn't be laying seven against anyone. I took a little Akron +6.5, but I'm hoping that number gets to +7 with its starting quarterback out."

