2025 College Football Rankings: Ohio State Steady, Indiana Soars, Oregon Falls

That's 10 in a row for the Buckeyes — and counting.

Ten straight games where teams show up with a bat to play Ohio State, thinking they can hack it — only to get cracked with it. And you can’t expect Illinois to be better with a bat than the Detroit Tigers in a winner-take-all game.

Ohio State remains the team to beat in college football, now 6-0. That's six times this season the Buckeyes have punched a concave crater in their opponent’s chest — like Ox Baker throwing a cross with Radio Raheem's rings on .

With that, here's a look at my Top 25 rankings following Week 7 of the college football season:

Week 7 result: Defeated Illinois, 34-16

Julian Sayin threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns, while Ohio State's defense continued to impress with three turnovers that all resulted in touchdowns.

The Buckeyes are now allowing 6.8 points per game, which is the fewest points allowed by an Ohio State program through six games since 1975.

Week 7 result: Defeated Oregon, 30-20

The Hoosiers went to Autzen and did what no other Big Ten team had been able to in the regular season since Oregon joined the conference: beat the Ducks.

In doing so, Indiana cemented itself as the second-best team in the Big Ten — and is now on a collision course with Ohio State to play for the conference title, if both teams can run the table.

Week 7 result: Idle

Week 7 result: Defeated Florida, 34-17

The win gave the Aggies their first 6-0 start since 2016 and should vault Marcel Reed into the Heisman conversation as he threw for 234 yards with two total scores.

The Aggie defense sacked Florida QB DJ Lagway three times and allowed just one third down conversion in 10 attempts.

Alongside Ole Miss, Texas A&M is the best team in the SEC through the first half of the season.

Week 7 result: Defeated Washington State, 24-21

The Rebels trailed early in this game, but they outscored the Cougars 17-7 in the second and third quarters to notch a three-point win.

Trinidad Chambliss recorded 268 total yards with three touchdowns, while running back Kewan Lacy rushed 24 times for 142 yards.

At 6-0, the Rebels' next two opponents are the only ranked teams remaining on their schedule — Georgia and Oklahoma.

Week 7 result: Lost to Indiana, 30-20

The Ducks' impressive 18-game winning streak at Autzen Stadium came to an end as Curt Cignetti's Indiana Hoosiers snapped the longest active streak in the nation.

Dante Moore threw for 186 yards and a score, but he threw two costly interceptions – both in the fourth quarter – and was sacked six times as the Ducks suffered their first conference loss since joining the Big Ten.

Week 7 result: Defeated Kansas, 42-17

Running back Cameron Dickey rushed for 263 yards, while QB Will Hammond scored twice in relief of Behren Morton.

The Red Raiders are 6-0 for the first time since 2013 and look like the best team the Big 12 has to offer. They've now beaten Kansas 24 times in their last 26 meetings.

Week 7 result: Defeated Missouri, 27-21

Since losing to Florida State, Alabama has looked like one of the three best teams in the SEC, and its defense looked its best all year in the win. The Tide held Missouri to just 330 total yards and the SEC’s most prolific tailback, Ahmad Hardy, to just 52 yards.

Ty Simpson and the Crimson Tide offense were perfect on fourth down (3-of-3). Meanwhile, standout wide receiver Ryan Williams was not targeted and did not record a single catch.

Week 7 result: Defeated Auburn, 20-10

In a game without rhythm and littered with stoppages by the SEC’s officiating replay booth, the Bulldogs ground out a gritty road win over an Auburn team that started fast but couldn’t sustain its momentum.

Linebacker CJ Allen’s forced fumble at the Georgia goal line marked the turning point in the latest edition of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry—a night that also saw Auburn retire Heisman winner Cam Newton’s jersey at halftime.

Week 7 result: Defeated South Carolina, 20-10

LSU's offense committed three turnovers and was just 4-of-1 on third down, but two passing touchdowns from QB Garrett Nussmeier were enough assistance for the Tigers' defense to take control of the game.

South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers threw for just 124 yards and was sacked five times.

LSU now faces three consecutive ranked opponents — all of whom could take advantage of an offense that still can't be trusted on third down. The Tigers rank 93rd nationally in third-down conversions, converting just over 36% this season.

Week 7 result: Defeated Arkansas, 34-31

DeSean Bishop ran for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown as the Vols improved to 5-1 overall with a win over the Razorbacks.

Joey Aguilar completed 16 of 25 passes for 221 yards and a score, while Tennessee's defense forced three turnovers and sacked Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green five times in the win.

Week 7 result: Defeated Virginia Tech, 35-20

How good has Brent Key's team been this season?

Not only are the Yellow Jackets the first ACC team to become bowl eligible, but they are also 6-0 for the first time since 2011.

Quarterback Haynes King continued his outstanding senior season with a complete performance on Saturday, throwing for 213 yards and a touchdown and adding 60 yards and two scores on the ground in the win.

Week 7 result: Defeated Arizona, 33-27 in 2OT

LJ Martin rushed for 162 yards, while QB Bear Bachmeier added another 89 yards on the ground to earn the Cougars’ sixth win of the season — one of only two undefeated teams left in the Big 12.

The victory over a previously 4-1 Arizona team also bolstered a BYU résumé that’s even more impressive considering the Cougars lost their star quarterback after he withdrew from the university and started the first true freshman QB in program history.

Week 7 result: Lost to Alabama, 27-24

Running back Ahmad Hardy came into the game as the nation’s best rusher with 730 yards in five games. He was held to just 52 against the Tide.

Missouri lost its first chance to win a top-15 matchup at Faurot Field since 1979, in large part because the Tigers were 1-of-10 on third down.

Week 7 result: Lost to Texas, 23-6

John Mateer struggled after returning just 17 days removed from surgery on his right hand. The Washington State transfer completed just 20 of his 38 pass attempts and threw three interceptions.

The Sooners rushed for a paltry 1.6 yards per carry on 30 attempts in a devastating loss where they were physically overmatched in the trenches.

Week 7 result: Defeated Michigan, 31-13

Lincoln Riley’s Trojans put up 489 yards of offense, including 224 on the ground, against the Wolverines. Following an injury to starting running back Waymond Jordan, King Miller rushed for 158 yards on 18 carries and wideout Makai Lemon caught nine passes for 93 yards. Each scored a touchdown.

The Trojans' defense held Michigan to just two third down conversions in nine chances and 109 rushing yards.

Week 7 result: Defeated NC State, 36-7

CJ Carr threw for 342 yards on just 31 passing attempts, while running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price combined for 152 rushing yards, including two touchdowns from Love.

The Fighting Irish recorded nearly as many turnovers (three) as sacks (four) against the Wolfpack. Notre Dame's defense has allowed just 27 total points over its last three games.

Week 7 result: Defeated North Texas, 63-36

QB Byrum Brown accounted for 337 total yards and five touchdowns in the high-scoring affair against previously undefeated North Texas. The offenses combined for 1,005 yards, 58 first downs, eight turnovers, and 600 passing yards.

Week 7 result: Idle

Week 7 result: Defeated Arizona State, 42-10

Without Sam Leavitt, Arizona State couldn't pass the ball against Utah’s defense. Meanwhile, the Utes racked up 276 rushing yards in a dominant ground performance.

Week 7 result: Lost to Ohio State, 34-16

After trailing 20-3 at halftime, Illinois scored two touchdowns in the second half, doubling the number of TDs given up by Ohio State this season, but it wasn't nearly enough.

Luke Altmyer threw for 248 yards and a score, but he threw a pick on the team's first possession of the game and later fumbled on a strip sack. The senior QB had a perfect 12-0 TD-to-INT ratio heading into the game.

Illinois does not have another ranked opponent on its schedule.

Week 7 result: Idle

Week 7 result: Defeated Oklahoma, 23-6

Texas harassed Oklahoma QB John Mateer, creating three turnovers and sacking him five times while holding the Sooners to the same number of points as third down conversions (six).

Week 7 result: Defeated Rutgers, 38-19

Quarterback Demond Williams, Jr. put up 538 yards of offense with four total touchdowns in the win. The Huskies’ only loss is to Ohio State, which is the only team to hold them to 24 points or fewer this season.

Week 7 result: Idle

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him @RJ_Young.