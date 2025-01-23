College Football 2025 College Football odds: Best futures bets to win Playoff Published Jan. 23, 2025 1:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2024 college football season has ended with Ohio State defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to capture its first title since 2014.

The Buckeyes entered the postseason as the No. 8 seed but were the best team in football when they decided to play up to their true potential.

Ohio State's final hurdle was getting past the seventh-seeded Irish. This further proves that this postseason tournament is going to be won by the big dogs in the sport.

To win multiple games in a row against ranked opponents, you need depth. You need an accumulation of talent to be competitive against the best of the best in the sport. In my eyes, this is only possible if you’re Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas and so on.

ADVERTISEMENT

So with that in mind, below are the teams I'd wager on now to win the title in 2025.

Texas +650 to win 2025 College Football Playoff

Texas has made the postseason two straight years. In Year 1, the Longhorns lost to Washington on the final play of the game, and this season, they beat both Clemson and Arizona State before losing to Ohio State after a late fumble pushed OSU's lead to 14 points.

They had two regular-season losses and both were to Georgia. A natural progression would have Texas going a tad deeper into the postseason.

The Longhorns have the ingredients for success in a deep Playoff. On paper, they have upgraded the quarterback position. Quinn Ewers is departing, and Arch Manning has been patiently waiting for his opportunity. We’ve seen Manning get some chances on the field, and he’s shown that he's competent.

As a team, they lose some offensive linemen and some receivers, but they’ve shown the ability to reload at those positions over the years. I would expect the same now.

The Texas defense is led by its defensive line, and no matter how often the Longhorns send guys to the league, they have more professionals waiting behind them. They have a sound scheme, and they rarely lose games because of the defense.

The Texas schedule could be tricky, though. There's a trip to Ohio State to start the season, plus games on the road at Florida and at Georgia.

If the Longhorns win two of those three, they are back into the Playoff.

PICK: Texas (+650) to win 2025 College Football Playoff

Texas, Ohio State featured in Joel Klatt’s way-too-early top 10

Oregon +650 to win 2025 College Football Playoff

I’m an Oregon alumnus and a fan. And I do not think the Ducks are ready to win a championship in 2025 with their young roster.

However, I think this number is probably the best you'll get on them for most of the next year.

Oregon has to replace a ton of offensive and defensive production after winning a Big Ten title in 2024. The Ducks lose their quarterback, running back, both offensive tackles, their best two wide receivers, their tight end, the best pass rusher, another starting defensive tackle and the entire secondary. It seems like a tall task to win a championship with such a young team, but the talent waiting to play has the potential to be better than last season.

The Ducks will have an upgrade at the quarterback position with Dante Moore becoming the starter. He’s a former five-star who committed to Oregon, then backed out and went to UCLA for six months. He transferred to Oregon last offseason to sit behind Dillon Gabriel and now, it's his time. Moore is a star-in-waiting.

Oregon reloaded on the offensive line with portal additions and the Ducks' departing players on defense are being replaced with highly-coveted recruits and a portal safety and cornerback. The talent on paper is better, and we’ve already seen that the staff can develop players.

The reason you should make a play on the Ducks now is because of their schedule and because of how the program will naturally progress.

They have won more games every season with Dan Lanning and keep climbing the ladder. Under Lanning, the Ducks went 10-3 in Year 1, then 12-2 and 13-1. They are on the right track to win Playoff games next season and have the talent needed for depth in the postseason.

Also, their schedule is easy. Very easy.

Five road games: Northwestern, Penn State (hardest game of the season), Rutgers, Iowa and Washington. They don't play Ohio State or Michigan.

They are going to be a Playoff team and most likely looking at going 11-1. You might get a better number after the Penn State game, but that’s the only time this number would be far better.

PICK: Oregon +650 to win 2025 College Football Playoff

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share