2025 College Football Conference Championship Game Clinching Scenarios

There's nothing better than rivalry weekend in college football, and when most of the matchups have conference title game implications— it sets up for some of the best play you'll see all season.

This weekend’s schedule features a full slate of conference championship clinching scenarios, with teams across the country able to secure division titles or spots in their league title games. Several races remain tight, and a mix of head-to-head matchups and tiebreaker situations will determine who advances. Here’s a look at what each contender needs to officially clinch.

Big Ten Championship

Four schools are mathematically alive to reach the Big Ten title game (Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan).

Indiana

Path 1: Clinches Big Ten Championship berth with win over Purdue.

Path 2: Clinches Big Ten Championship berth with Ohio State win over Michigan.

Ohio State

Path 1: Clinches Big Ten Championship berth with win over Michigan.

Path 2: Clinches Big Ten Championship berth with losses by both Indiana (at Purdue) AND Oregon (at Washington).

Oregon

Clinches Big Ten Championship berth with win over Washington AND Ohio State loss (to Michigan).

Michigan

Clinches Big Ten Championship berth with win over Ohio State AND at least one loss by either Indiana (at Purdue) or Oregon (at Washington).

SEC Championship

Four schools are mathematically alive to reach the SEC title game (Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss).

Texas A&M

Path 1: Clinches SEC Championship berth with a win over Texas.

Path 2: Clinches SEC Championship berth with losses by both Alabama (against Auburn) AND Ole Miss (against Mississippi State).

Alabama

Clinches SEC Championship berth with a win over Auburn.

Georgia

Clinches an SEC Championship Game berth with a loss by either Texas A&M (against Texas) OR Alabama (against Auburn).

Ole Miss

Clinches SEC Championship berth with a win (over Mississippi State) AND Texas A&M loss (to Texas) AND Alabama loss (to Auburn).

ACC Championship

Six schools are mathematically alive to reach the ACC title game (Virginia, SMU, Pittsburgh, Duke, Miami & Georgia Tech).

Virginia

Path 1: Win vs Virginia Tech.

Path 2: SMU loss + Pittsburgh loss + UNC win.

SMU

Path 1: Win vs Cal.

Path 2: Pittsburgh loss + Duke loss + Virginia win + UNC win.

Path 3: Pittsburgh loss + Duke loss + Virginia win + NC State win + BC win + finish higher than Georgia Tech & Miami in SportSource Analytics ranking.

Path 4: Pittsburgh loss + Duke loss + Virginia loss + UNC win + BC win + finish higher than Georgia Tech & Miami in SportSource Analytics ranking.

Pittsburgh

Path 1: Clinches ACC Championship berth with a win over Miami AND a Virginia loss (to Virginia Tech).

Path 2: Clinches ACC Championship berth with a win over Miami AND an SMU loss (to Cal).

Duke

Path 1: Win + Pittsburgh loss + SMU loss.

Path 2: Win + Pittsburgh loss + SMU loss + Virginia loss.

Path 3: Win + Pittsburgh loss + Virginia loss + UNC win.

Path 4: Win + Pittsburgh loss + Virginia loss + NC State win + finish higher than Miami in SportSource Analytics ranking.

Miami

Path 1: Win + Virginia loss + Duke loss + SMU win.

Path 2: Win + SMU loss + Duke loss + Virginia loss + NC State win.

Path 3: Win + SMU loss + Duke loss + Virginia loss + UNC win + Syracuse win.

Path 4: Win + SMU loss + Duke loss + Virginia loss + UNC win + BC win + finish higher than Georgia Tech & SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking.

Path 5: Win + SMU loss + Duke loss + Virginia win + NC State win + Syracuse win.

Path 6: Win + SMU loss + Duke loss + Virginia win + NC State win + BC win + finish higher than Georgia Tech & SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking.

Path 7: Win + SMU loss + Duke win + Virginia loss + NC State win.

Path 8: Win + SMU win + Duke win + Virginia loss + NC State win + finish higher than Duke in SportSource Analytics ranking.

Georgia Tech

Path 1: Pittsburgh win + Virginia loss + SMU loss.

Path 2: Miami win + SMU loss + Duke loss + Virginia loss + NC State win.

Path 3: Miami win + SMU loss + Duke loss + Virginia loss + UNC win + BC win + finish higher than Miami & SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking.

Path 4: Miami win + SMU loss + Duke loss + Virginia win + NC State win + BC win + finish higher than Miami & SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking.

Big 12 Championship

Four schools are mathematically alive to reach Big 12 title game (Texas Tech, BYU, ASU, Utah).

Texas Tech

Path 1: Clinches Big 12 Championship berth with win over West Virginia.

Path 2: Clinches Big 12 Championship berth with loss by Arizona State (to Arizona).

BYU

Path 1: Clinches Big 12 Championship berth with win over UCF.

Path 2: Clinches Big 12 Championship berth with loss by Arizona State (to Arizona).

Path 3: Clinches Big 12 Championship berth with Texas Tech loss (to WVU) AND Arizona State win (over Arizona) AND Utah win (at Kansas).

Arizona State

Path 1: Clinches Big 12 Championship berth with win over Arizona AND Texas Tech loss (to WVU) AND Utah loss (to Kansas).

Path 2: Clinches Big 12 Championship berth with win over Arizona AND BYU loss (to UCF) AND Utah loss (to Kansas).

Path 3: Clinches Big 12 Championship berth with win over Arizona AND Texas Tech loss (to WVU) AND BYU loss (to UCF) AND Utah win (at Kansas).

Utah

Clinches Big 12 Championship berth with win over Kansas AND Texas Tech loss (at WVU) AND UCF loss (to BYU) AND Arizona loss (to ASU).