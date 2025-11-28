College Football
2025 College Football Conference Championship Game Clinching Scenarios
College Football

2025 College Football Conference Championship Game Clinching Scenarios

Published Nov. 28, 2025 3:23 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

There's nothing better than rivalry weekend in college football, and when most of the matchups have conference title game implications— it sets up for some of the best play you'll see all season. 

This weekend’s schedule features a full slate of conference championship clinching scenarios, with teams across the country able to secure division titles or spots in their league title games. Several races remain tight, and a mix of head-to-head matchups and tiebreaker situations will determine who advances. Here’s a look at what each contender needs to officially clinch.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Big Ten Championship

Four schools are mathematically alive to reach the Big Ten title game (Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan).

Indiana

  • Path 1: Clinches Big Ten Championship berth with win over Purdue.
  • Path 2: Clinches Big Ten Championship berth with Ohio State win over Michigan.

Ohio State

  • Path 1: Clinches Big Ten Championship berth with win over Michigan.
  • Path 2: Clinches Big Ten Championship berth with losses by both Indiana (at Purdue) AND Oregon (at Washington).

Oregon

  • Clinches Big Ten Championship berth with win over Washington AND Ohio State loss (to Michigan).

Michigan

  • Clinches Big Ten Championship berth with win over Ohio State AND at least one loss by either Indiana (at Purdue) or Oregon (at Washington).
 

SEC Championship

Four schools are mathematically alive to reach the SEC title game (Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss).

Texas A&M

  • Path 1: Clinches SEC Championship berth with a win over Texas.
  • Path 2: Clinches SEC Championship berth with losses by both Alabama (against Auburn) AND Ole Miss (against Mississippi State).

Alabama

  • Clinches SEC Championship berth with a win over Auburn.

Georgia

  • Clinches an SEC Championship Game berth with a loss by either Texas A&M (against Texas) OR Alabama (against Auburn).

Ole Miss

  • Clinches SEC Championship berth with a win (over Mississippi State) AND Texas A&M loss (to Texas) AND Alabama loss (to Auburn).
 

ACC Championship

Six schools are mathematically alive to reach the ACC title game (Virginia, SMU, Pittsburgh, Duke, Miami & Georgia Tech).

Virginia

  • Path 1: Win vs Virginia Tech.
  • Path 2: SMU loss + Pittsburgh loss + UNC win.

SMU

  • Path 1: Win vs Cal.
  • Path 2: Pittsburgh loss + Duke loss + Virginia win + UNC win.
  • Path 3: Pittsburgh loss + Duke loss + Virginia win + NC State win + BC win + finish higher than Georgia Tech & Miami in SportSource Analytics ranking.
  • Path 4: Pittsburgh loss + Duke loss + Virginia loss + UNC win + BC win + finish higher than Georgia Tech & Miami in SportSource Analytics ranking.

Pittsburgh

  • Path 1: Clinches ACC Championship berth with a win over Miami AND a Virginia loss (to Virginia Tech).
  • Path 2: Clinches ACC Championship berth with a win over Miami AND an SMU loss (to Cal).

Duke

  • Path 1: Win + Pittsburgh loss + SMU loss.
  • Path 2: Win + Pittsburgh loss + SMU loss + Virginia loss.
  • Path 3: Win + Pittsburgh loss + Virginia loss + UNC win.
  • Path 4: Win + Pittsburgh loss + Virginia loss + NC State win + finish higher than Miami in SportSource Analytics ranking.

Miami

  • Path 1: Win + Virginia loss + Duke loss + SMU win.
  • Path 2: Win + SMU loss + Duke loss + Virginia loss + NC State win.
  • Path 3: Win + SMU loss + Duke loss + Virginia loss + UNC win + Syracuse win.
  • Path 4: Win + SMU loss + Duke loss + Virginia loss + UNC win + BC win + finish higher than Georgia Tech & SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking.
  • Path 5: Win + SMU loss + Duke loss + Virginia win + NC State win + Syracuse win.
  • Path 6: Win + SMU loss + Duke loss + Virginia win + NC State win + BC win + finish higher than Georgia Tech & SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking.
  • Path 7: Win + SMU loss + Duke win + Virginia loss + NC State win.
  • Path 8: Win + SMU win + Duke win + Virginia loss + NC State win + finish higher than Duke in SportSource Analytics ranking.

Georgia Tech

  • Path 1: Pittsburgh win + Virginia loss + SMU loss.
  • Path 2: Miami win + SMU loss + Duke loss + Virginia loss + NC State win.
  • Path 3: Miami win + SMU loss + Duke loss + Virginia loss + UNC win + BC win + finish higher than Miami & SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking.
  • Path 4: Miami win + SMU loss + Duke loss + Virginia win + NC State win + BC win + finish higher than Miami & SMU in SportSource Analytics ranking.
 

Big 12 Championship

Four schools are mathematically alive to reach Big 12 title game (Texas Tech, BYU, ASU, Utah).

Texas Tech

  • Path 1: Clinches Big 12 Championship berth with win over West Virginia.
  • Path 2: Clinches Big 12 Championship berth with loss by Arizona State (to Arizona).

BYU

  • Path 1: Clinches Big 12 Championship berth with win over UCF.
  • Path 2: Clinches Big 12 Championship berth with loss by Arizona State (to Arizona).
  • Path 3: Clinches Big 12 Championship berth with Texas Tech loss (to WVU) AND Arizona State win (over Arizona) AND Utah win (at Kansas).

Arizona State

  • Path 1: Clinches Big 12 Championship berth with win over Arizona AND Texas Tech loss (to WVU) AND Utah loss (to Kansas).
  • Path 2: Clinches Big 12 Championship berth with win over Arizona AND BYU loss (to UCF) AND Utah loss (to Kansas).
  • Path 3: Clinches Big 12 Championship berth with win over Arizona AND Texas Tech loss (to WVU) AND BYU loss (to UCF) AND Utah win (at Kansas).

Utah

  • Clinches Big 12 Championship berth with win over Kansas AND Texas Tech loss (at WVU) AND UCF loss (to BYU) AND Arizona loss (to ASU).
 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

College Football Playoff Rankings: Ohio State, Indiana On Top; Texas Tech Jumps Up

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes