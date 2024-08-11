College Football 2024 Oregon State football predictions: Ranked No. 79 by RJ Young Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Oregon State Beavers Ranking: 79/134

Conference ranking: 1st in Pac-12 (of two). (No odds to win conference).

Teams ahead of them: Mississippi State (78), Miami of Ohio (77), Houston (76), Northwestern (75), UCLA (74)

Teams behind them: Toledo (80), Syracuse (81), Michigan State (82), Washington (83), Wyoming (84)

RJ's take: Most folks raised an eyebrow when Trent Bray was named head coach in Corvallis following Jonathan Smith’s departure to Michigan State. But we precious purveyors of the particulars of post-Pac-12 play will note that since Bray was elevated to defensive coordinator at West Coast OSU, the Beavers are 20-9 and their calling card has been cloaking opponents in the ominous darkness on the edge of the Pacific Northwest.

All Bray has to do is bring his big black boots and his old suitcase, and I do believe he’ll find OSU a new place . However, there will need to be a robust rebuild. Nine starters from the 2023 team have transferred, including arguably the Beavers’ best players in Damien Martinez (Miami) and DJ Uiagalelei (FSU). It doesn’t quite seem fair that OSU has to work this hard in 2024 after finishing the 2022 season with their highest ranking in 22 years. But that is the sport in this extended CFP era.

Yes, Oregon State waves the Pac-12 banner when the nine tribes of college football meet for a powwow, but when the talking turns to fighting, the Beavers are playing a mostly MWC schedule but are ineligible to play for a conference title and will be treated like an independent for the purpose of CFP selection. So, for the sake of The 134, we are listing them as independent combatants.

Oregon State's Win Total Odds: Over 7.5 (+105) Under 7.5 (-125)

