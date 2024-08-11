College Football
2024 Liberty football predictions: Ranked No. 42 by RJ Young
2024 Liberty football predictions: Ranked No. 42 by RJ Young

Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:02 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Liberty Flames Ranking: 42/134

Conference ranking: 1st in Conference USA (-200 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Colorado (41), Memphis (40), James Madison (39), Auburn (38), Appalachian State (37)
Teams behind them: Florida (43), Boise State (44), Louisiana (45), North Carolina (46), TCU (47)

[Liberty 2024 schedule]

RJ's take: The reigning Conference USA champion is representative of the change that has engulfed the sport over the past 30 years. In fact, when the FBS grows from 133 to 136 teams in 2025, know that 32 of them were C-USA teams.

The Flames took a 13-0 record into the Fiesta Bowl against Pac-12 runner-up Oregon and got beat like a piñata.

Still, Jamey Chadwell enjoyed an incredible season (13-1) and returns his star-studded backfield of Kaidon Salter (2,876 passing yards) and Quinton Cooley (1,401 rushing yards with 16 TDs).

Liberty Win Total Odds: Over 10.5 (-138) Under 10.5 (-125)

