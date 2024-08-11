College Football 2024 Liberty football predictions: Ranked No. 42 by RJ Young Published Aug. 11, 2024 6:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Liberty Flames Ranking: 42/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 1st in Conference USA (-200 to win conference)

Teams ahead of them: Colorado (41), Memphis (40), James Madison (39), Auburn (38), Appalachian State (37)

Teams behind them: Florida (43), Boise State (44), Louisiana (45), North Carolina (46), TCU (47)

[Liberty 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: The reigning Conference USA champion is representative of the change that has engulfed the sport over the past 30 years. In fact, when the FBS grows from 133 to 136 teams in 2025, know that 32 of them were C-USA teams.

The Flames took a 13-0 record into the Fiesta Bowl against Pac-12 runner-up Oregon and got beat like a piñata.

Still, Jamey Chadwell enjoyed an incredible season (13-1) and returns his star-studded backfield of Kaidon Salter (2,876 passing yards) and Quinton Cooley (1,401 rushing yards with 16 TDs).

Liberty Win Total Odds: Over 10.5 (-138) Under 10.5 (-125)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share