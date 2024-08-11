2024 Liberty football predictions: Ranked No. 42 by RJ Young
Liberty Flames Ranking: 42/134
[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]
Conference ranking: 1st in Conference USA (-200 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Colorado (41), Memphis (40), James Madison (39), Auburn (38), Appalachian State (37)
Teams behind them: Florida (43), Boise State (44), Louisiana (45), North Carolina (46), TCU (47)
RJ's take: The reigning Conference USA champion is representative of the change that has engulfed the sport over the past 30 years. In fact, when the FBS grows from 133 to 136 teams in 2025, know that 32 of them were C-USA teams.
The Flames took a 13-0 record into the Fiesta Bowl against Pac-12 runner-up Oregon and got beat like a piñata.
Still, Jamey Chadwell enjoyed an incredible season (13-1) and returns his star-studded backfield of Kaidon Salter (2,876 passing yards) and Quinton Cooley (1,401 rushing yards with 16 TDs).
Liberty Win Total Odds: Over 10.5 (-138) Under 10.5 (-125)
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?
-
Top 10 teams to build a dynasty with in EA College Football 25
2024 College football odds: SEC projected win totals, best futures bets
Jim Harbaugh to be Michigan honorary captain in opener vs. Fresno State
-
Upsets, sleepers and dominant Ducks: What we learned from College Football 25 simulations
USC, Oregon, UCLA, Washington beefing up in anticipation of physical Big Ten play
2024-25 College Football Playoff odds: Ohio State owns best odds to make postseason
-
Jim Harbaugh handed full-season suspension by NCAA for recruiting violations
'Bear Bets': Best College Football Playoff bets, teams to fade
Joel Klatt's preseason top 25: Ohio State or Georgia at No. 1?