2024 College Football odds Week 5: Lines, spreads for best games of the week
2024 College Football odds Week 5: Lines, spreads for best games of the week

Published Sep. 26, 2024 10:03 a.m. ET

It's time to dive into college football Week 5.

Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 26.

2024 College Football Week 5 Odds

(All times ET)

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

Washington @ Rutgers (8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: No line available

Sat 12:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Huskies
WASH
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
RUTG

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

Minnesota @ No. 12 Michigan (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Michigan -9.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Minnesota covers)
Moneyline: Michigan -355 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.82 total); Minnesota +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Golden Gophers
MINN
12
Michigan Wolverines
MICH

No. 20 Oklahoma State @ No. 23 Kansas State

Point spread: Kansas State -5 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)
Moneyline: Kansas State -192 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.21 total); Oklahoma State +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
20
Oklahoma State Cowboys
OKST
23
Kansas State Wildcats
K-STATE

No. 22 BYU @ Baylor (noon, FS1)

Point spread: Baylor -3.5 (Baylor favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise BYU covers)
Moneyline: Baylor -166 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); BYU +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
22
BYU Cougars
BYU
Baylor Bears
BAYLOR

Maryland @ Indiana (noon, BTN)

Point spread: Indiana -7 (Indiana favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Maryland covers)
Moneyline: Indiana -258 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.88 total); Maryland +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Maryland Terrapins
MD
Indiana Hoosiers
IND

Wisconsin @ No. 13 USC (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: USC -15.5 (USC favored to win by more than 15.5 points, otherwise Wisconsin covers)
Moneyline: USC -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Wisconsin +470 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $57 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Wisconsin Badgers
WIS
13
USC Trojans
USC

No. 15 Louisville @ No. 16 Notre Dame (3:30 p.m, PEACOCK)

Point spread: Notre Dame -6.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Louisville covers)
Moneyline: Notre Dame -245 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.08 total); Wisconsin +200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
PCOCK
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
15
Louisville Cardinals
LOU
16
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ND

Colorado @ UCF (3:30 p.m, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: UCF -14 (UCF favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Colorado covers)
Moneyline: UCF -575 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.74 total); Colorado +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Colorado Buffaloes
CU
UCF Knights
UCF

Fresno State @ UNLV (3:30 p.m, FS1)

Point spread: UNLV -2 (UNLV favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Fresno State covers)
Moneyline: UNLV -122 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Fresno State +102 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Fresno State Bulldogs
FRESNST
UNLV Rebels
UNLV

Mississippi State @ No. 1 Texas

Point spread: Texas -38.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 38.5 points, otherwise Mississippi State covers)
Moneyline: Not available
Total scoring Over/Under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:15 PM
SECN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Mississippi State Bulldogs
MSST
1
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS

No. 3 Ohio State @ Michigan State (7 p.m., PEACOCK)

Point spread: Ohio State -23.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 23.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -2400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.42 total); Michigan State +102 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
PCOCK
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
3
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU
Michigan State Spartans
MSU

No. 18 Iowa State @ Houston (7 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Iowa State -14 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Houston covers)
Moneyline: Iowa State -625 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.60 total); Houston +455 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
18
Iowa State Cyclones
IOWAST
Houston Cougars
HOU

No. 19 Illinois @ No. 9 Penn State (7:30 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Penn State -18 (Penn State favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Illinois covers)
Moneyline: Penn State -1000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Illinois +650 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
NBC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
19
Illinois Fighting Illini
ILL
9
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU

No. 2 Georgia @ No. 4 Alabama (7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia -2 (Georgia favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Alabama covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -130 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.60 total); Alabama +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
2
Georgia Bulldogs
UGA
4
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA

No. 8 Oregon @ UCLA (11 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Oregon -25.5 (Oregon 25.5 favored to win by more than 25.5 points, otherwise UCLA covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -3600 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.28 total); UCLA +1500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 3:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
8
Oregon Ducks
ORE
UCLA Bruins
UCLA

in this topic
