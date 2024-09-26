College Football 2024 College Football odds Week 5: Lines, spreads for best games of the week Published Sep. 26, 2024 10:03 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's time to dive into college football Week 5.

Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 26.

2024 College Football Week 5 Odds

(All times ET)

ADVERTISEMENT

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27

Washington @ Rutgers (8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: No line available

SATURDAY, SEPT. 28

Minnesota @ No. 12 Michigan (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Michigan -9.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Minnesota covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -355 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.82 total); Minnesota +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 20 Oklahoma State @ No. 23 Kansas State

Point spread: Kansas State -5 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)

Moneyline: Kansas State -192 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.21 total); Oklahoma State +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

No. 22 BYU @ Baylor (noon, FS1)

Point spread: Baylor -3.5 (Baylor favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise BYU covers)

Moneyline: Baylor -166 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); BYU +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Maryland @ Indiana (noon, BTN)

Point spread: Indiana -7 (Indiana favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Maryland covers)

Moneyline: Indiana -258 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.88 total); Maryland +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Wisconsin @ No. 13 USC (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: USC -15.5 (USC favored to win by more than 15.5 points, otherwise Wisconsin covers)

Moneyline: USC -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Wisconsin +470 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $57 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

No. 15 Louisville @ No. 16 Notre Dame (3:30 p.m, PEACOCK)

Point spread: Notre Dame -6.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Louisville covers)

Moneyline: Notre Dame -245 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.08 total); Wisconsin +200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Colorado @ UCF (3:30 p.m, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: UCF -14 (UCF favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Colorado covers)

Moneyline: UCF -575 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.74 total); Colorado +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fresno State @ UNLV (3:30 p.m, FS1)

Point spread: UNLV -2 (UNLV favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Fresno State covers)

Moneyline: UNLV -122 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Fresno State +102 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mississippi State @ No. 1 Texas

Point spread: Texas -38.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 38.5 points, otherwise Mississippi State covers)

Moneyline: Not available

Total scoring Over/Under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 3 Ohio State @ Michigan State (7 p.m., PEACOCK)

Point spread: Ohio State -23.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 23.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -2400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.42 total); Michigan State +102 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 18 Iowa State @ Houston (7 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Iowa State -14 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Houston covers)

Moneyline: Iowa State -625 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.60 total); Houston +455 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 19 Illinois @ No. 9 Penn State (7:30 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Penn State -18 (Penn State favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Illinois covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -1000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Illinois +650 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

No. 2 Georgia @ No. 4 Alabama (7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia -2 (Georgia favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Alabama covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -130 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.60 total); Alabama +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 Oregon @ UCLA (11 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Oregon -25.5 (Oregon 25.5 favored to win by more than 25.5 points, otherwise UCLA covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -3600 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.28 total); UCLA +1500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share