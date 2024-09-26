2024 College Football odds Week 5: Lines, spreads for best games of the week
It's time to dive into college football Week 5.
Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 26.
2024 College Football Week 5 Odds
(All times ET)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 27
Washington @ Rutgers (8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)
Point spread: No line available
SATURDAY, SEPT. 28
Minnesota @ No. 12 Michigan (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)
Point spread: Michigan -9.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Minnesota covers)
Moneyline: Michigan -355 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.82 total); Minnesota +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 20 Oklahoma State @ No. 23 Kansas State
Point spread: Kansas State -5 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)
Moneyline: Kansas State -192 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.21 total); Oklahoma State +160 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined
No. 22 BYU @ Baylor (noon, FS1)
Point spread: Baylor -3.5 (Baylor favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise BYU covers)
Moneyline: Baylor -166 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); BYU +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined
Maryland @ Indiana (noon, BTN)
Point spread: Indiana -7 (Indiana favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Maryland covers)
Moneyline: Indiana -258 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.88 total); Maryland +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined
Wisconsin @ No. 13 USC (3:30 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: USC -15.5 (USC favored to win by more than 15.5 points, otherwise Wisconsin covers)
Moneyline: USC -650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.54 total); Wisconsin +470 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $57 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined
No. 15 Louisville @ No. 16 Notre Dame (3:30 p.m, PEACOCK)
Point spread: Notre Dame -6.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Louisville covers)
Moneyline: Notre Dame -245 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.08 total); Wisconsin +200 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
Colorado @ UCF (3:30 p.m, FOX and FOX Sports app)
Point spread: UCF -14 (UCF favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Colorado covers)
Moneyline: UCF -575 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.74 total); Colorado +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined
Fresno State @ UNLV (3:30 p.m, FS1)
Point spread: UNLV -2 (UNLV favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Fresno State covers)
Moneyline: UNLV -122 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.20 total); Fresno State +102 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
Mississippi State @ No. 1 Texas
Point spread: Texas -38.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 38.5 points, otherwise Mississippi State covers)
Moneyline: Not available
Total scoring Over/Under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 3 Ohio State @ Michigan State (7 p.m., PEACOCK)
Point spread: Ohio State -23.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 23.5 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -2400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.42 total); Michigan State +102 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $20.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 18 Iowa State @ Houston (7 p.m., FS1)
Point spread: Iowa State -14 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Houston covers)
Moneyline: Iowa State -625 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.60 total); Houston +455 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 19 Illinois @ No. 9 Penn State (7:30 p.m., NBC)
Point spread: Penn State -18 (Penn State favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Illinois covers)
Moneyline: Penn State -1000 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Illinois +650 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48 points scored by both teams combined
No. 2 Georgia @ No. 4 Alabama (7:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN)
Point spread: Georgia -2 (Georgia favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Alabama covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -130 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.60 total); Alabama +110 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 8 Oregon @ UCLA (11 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)
Point spread: Oregon -25.5 (Oregon 25.5 favored to win by more than 25.5 points, otherwise UCLA covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -3600 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.28 total); UCLA +1500 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2024 college football rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 4
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds: Carson Beck favored; Shedeur Sanders tumbles
UNLV QB Matthew Sluka to sit out rest of 2024 over apparent NIL conflict
-
Deion Sanders compares Shohei Ohtani to Michael Jordan, Tom Brady
College football Week 5 preview: Have we ever seen a duo like Shedeur, Travis Hunter?
Why is UNLV QB's decision to redshirt a big deal? Here's what you need to know
-
Georgia, Alabama set to face off in 'strength vs. strength' SEC showdown
Travis Hunter is the best player in college football, and it's not close
2024 Big Ten power rankings: Penn State, Michigan on the rise
-
2024 college football rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 4
2025 NFL Draft No. 1 pick odds: Carson Beck favored; Shedeur Sanders tumbles
UNLV QB Matthew Sluka to sit out rest of 2024 over apparent NIL conflict
-
Deion Sanders compares Shohei Ohtani to Michael Jordan, Tom Brady
College football Week 5 preview: Have we ever seen a duo like Shedeur, Travis Hunter?
Why is UNLV QB's decision to redshirt a big deal? Here's what you need to know
-
Georgia, Alabama set to face off in 'strength vs. strength' SEC showdown
Travis Hunter is the best player in college football, and it's not close
2024 Big Ten power rankings: Penn State, Michigan on the rise