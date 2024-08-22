College Football 2024 College Football odds: Wager SMU Over in Week 0, other best bet Updated Aug. 22, 2024 3:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bettors, the time has come. We are finally able to place some wagers on college football again. Feels good, doesn't it?

While many fans are waiting until Week 1 to get in on the action, I've decided to start the party early with some Week 0 wagers. Remember, there's always a market worth diving into if you do your research.

But that's what I'm here for. I've done the research for you. And as a former college football lineman who also played in the NFL, I've got a pretty good perspective to share from the football side and from a bettor's view.

Let's dive into it.

All Times ET

Saturday, August 24

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (noon, ESPN)

The first game of the college football season is going to be wagered on heavily, with the public going with Georgia Tech and the Under.

Florida State is entering 2024 with new pieces all over the field. The Seminoles have a new quarterback, running back, top receivers and two offensive linemen. They have to replace two defensive linemen who were drafted at the top of the 2024 NFL draft, plus five other starters. There’s also a belief that the Seminoles will have a hangover from their 13-0, 2023 regular season, which will result in them having a sluggish start.

Georgia Tech had an odd first full season under Brent Key in 2023. The Yellow Jackets won several games that they shouldn’t have but then got boat raced by a MAC team. They are hoping for more consistency in 2024, and after a continued roster overhaul, Tech feels primed for a better year.

From 2022 to 2023, Georgia Tech's offense saw a big improvement, and that unit in 2024 is returning several key pieces. Defense has to be better after hiring a coordinator in the offseason and adding new pieces to that side of the ball. However, I do not think Georgia Tech is ready to cover a game like this, and it’s too public of a side, so I will stay away.

Instead, I will take a player prop for the first game of the season.

Florida State’s offense will always feature the run under head coach Mike Norvell. The Seminoles return three offensive linemen, plus their offensive line coach is the offensive coordinator. They did lose Trey Benson but still have plenty of talent in the running back room. There’s a good bit of uncertainty in the receiving room after losing talent to the NFL. There are no proven weapons and someone — or several someones — will need to emerge in the passing game for transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei.

DJU is on his third team in three years. He played three seasons at Clemson, then one at Oregon State before landing at FSU. He’s very talented, but he's not accurate and throws far fewer yards than the public thinks.

He averaged just 219 yards per game at Oregon State and I expect more of the same on his new team since the Seminoles emphasize the run and offensive line. And since this is Game 1 and they're without proven weapons on the edge, I see this being an even heavier run play for Norvell.

With all that in mind, I'm taking DJU Under 231.5 passing yards for the first game of the season.

PICK: DJ Uiagalelei Under 231.5 passing yards

CFB Week 0 Player Props: Oregon’s Evan Stewart and Dillon Gabriel

SMU @ Nevada (8 p.m., CBSSN)

SMU had one of the best scoring offenses in the country last season, averaging 38.7 points per game. The Mustangs return eight starters on offense, including all their skill position players. That leaves them with three new offensive linemen, but they have an excellent offensive line coach who’s developed talent over the years.

SMU should be able to hit the ground running with its power-spread offense under head coach Rhett Lashlee.

Nevada was horrid last season and won just two games. The Wolf Pack have a new staff, but this group is projected to struggle again this season. Bill Connelly’s SP+ projects Nevada to be 120th this season, while SMU’s offense is expected to be 22nd.

Last year — against defenses like Nevada's — SMU scored 55 against Temple, 69 against Tulsa and 59 against Navy. I’m wagering on the Mustangs' ability to start fast this season against the Wolf Pack.

PICK: SMU team total Over 41.5 points scored

Geoff Schwartz is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He played eight seasons in the NFL for five different teams. He started at right tackle for the University of Oregon for three seasons and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection his senior year. Follow him on Twitter @ GeoffSchwartz .

