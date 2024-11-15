College Football
2024 College Football odds: Colorado's Travis Hunter best bet for Heisman
Published Nov. 15, 2024 1:37 p.m. ET
Will Hill
FOX Sports Betting Analyst

As we enter the final few weeks of the college football season, we have a new Heisman favorite in Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter.

Hunter is now around even money at most books, with some even listing him as the odds-on favorite (meaning you wouldn’t win as much as you risked with a bet on him). 

Hunter’s chances were boosted because of his nine catches and 99 yards with a touchdown in a win over Texas Tech in Week 11. They also got a boost after Cam Ward and the Hurricanes suffered that surprising loss to Georgia Tech last week. Before that, Ward was the favorite.

Hunter, who is putting together one of the most impressive two-way seasons the sport has ever seen, was as high as 60-1 at some books prior to the start of the season. While the opportunity to get a monster payout on Hunter has passed, that doesn’t mean he’s not currently the best bet on the board in this market.

Cam Ward had a great shot at winning if Miami had gone unbeaten. But if that loss to Tech doesn’t completely kill his chances, it definitely severely wounds them. 

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is Hunter’s closest competitor for this award, according to the odds (around +350 at most books), but his stats are underwhelming for a typical Heisman winner. And he’s only a legitimate candidate to win if Oregon goes undefeated. 

Then there's Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who's flirting with the Barry Sanders all-time rushing record. But if he doesn't break it — which is still a long shot — will voters really put their support behind a Mountain West Conference running back? 

Is Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter the clear frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy?

This has largely been a quarterback award, with 15 of the last 18 Heismans going to signal-callers. If voters are going to stray from their habits and give this to a non-quarterback, it seems like Hunter is the obvious choice. 

He has played roughly 250 more snaps from scrimmage than any other player in the country. He is top 10 — maybe even top five — in the sport at wide receiver and at cornerback. Ultimately, he’s two elite players combined into one, similar to the MVP seasons Shohei Ohtani put together for the LA Angels as a pitcher and hitter. 

The Colorado star is not only great, but he’s unique. 

Unlike a QB, a late loss in the season may not be held against Hunter because of his all-around contributions to the team. The Buffaloes will be heavy favorites in two of their final three games and are currently the betting favorite to win the Big 12. If they do finish the job and win the conference, I think Hunter is in great shape to win this award. 

Even if Colorado slips up and loses a game to fall short of the College Football Playoff, Hunter may still win due to his dominance as a two-way player. 

Deion Sanders talks Travis Hunter in Heisman race before Colorado vs. Texas Tech

It’s no longer the homerun, long shot payout, but Hunter to win the Heisman is still a good bet.

After all, he is the best football player in the country.

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bears Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

