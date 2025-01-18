College Football 2024 CFP Championship prediction, best bet by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Jan. 18, 2025 7:11 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

The College Football Playoff is down to two teams. And if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big game, I've got you covered.

Here is my pick for the final game of the college football season.

RECORD

Season: 57-37-2

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Monday, Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET

ESPN

Typically, in BCS/CFP Championship Games, the spread hasn’t mattered — it usually boils down to picking the winner. Twelve underdogs have covered (nine have won outright), 17 favorites have won the title game, 13 covered by at least a touchdown, 12 covered by double digits and seven covered by at least two touchdowns.

Using that logic, I think Ohio State will win, so I will lay the points.

I will say, this is not like the last couple of years, when Washington and TCU were overmatched, nor is this like 2012 when Notre Dame was not even in the same area code as Alabama. However, the fact Notre Dame plays so much man coverage, along with the injuries it has on both sides up front, does mean it will have its work cut out for it.

Can Ohio State’s offense have the success vs. man coverage like it did against Tennessee and Oregon? The OSU offensive weapons are so much better than anything the Irish have faced during this playoff run. Can Notre Dame control the middle eight as it did vs. Georgia and Penn State to gain control and flip the momentum of the game?

I get those backing Notre Dame here, but I just think the Playoff version of Ohio State power rates higher than the regular-season version and the higher spread is justified.

You never want to say losing to your biggest rival was a good thing, but I do think it really caused a lot of reflection in that Ohio State locker room and brought this team together. And the Buckeyes have played like it the last three games. They’ve repeatedly said the job isn't finished and I expect them to go out Monday night and finish the job against a very resilient Notre Dame team.

PICK: Ohio State (-8) to win by more than 8 points

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

