College Football
2024 Central Michigan football predictions: Ranked No. 121 by RJ Young
College Football

2024 Central Michigan football predictions: Ranked No. 121 by RJ Young

Updated Aug. 11, 2024 5:38 p.m. ET
RJ Young
RJ Young
FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Central Michigan Chippewas Ranking: 121/134

[Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here]

Conference ranking: 8th in Mid-American (+1400 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Buffalo (120), Tulsa (119), New Mexico (118), Ohio (117), North Texas (116)
Teams behind them: New Mexico State (122), Florida Atlantic (123), FIU (124), Louisiana Tech (125), UTEP (126)

[Central Michigan 2024 schedule]

ADVERTISEMENT

RJ's take: After going 20-13 in his first three years — including a nine-win season — Jim McElwain has gone 9-15 in his last two.

But where there's a Marion Luke, there's a way. He has played 33 games, gained 2,698 all-purpose yards, scored 11 TDs, returned two kicks for TDs and caught one. He's the offense McElwain runs through.

If Bert Emmanuel can stay healthy alongside Lukes, the Chippewas might make most games a fistfight.

Central Michigan Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (-140) Under 5.5 (+110)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Deion Sanders combative in media session: 'I don't have time for this foolishness'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes