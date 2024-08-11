2024 Central Michigan football predictions: Ranked No. 121 by RJ Young
Central Michigan Chippewas Ranking: 121/134
Check out RJ Young's ultimate 134 college football rankings here
Conference ranking: 8th in Mid-American (+1400 to win conference)
Teams ahead of them: Buffalo (120), Tulsa (119), New Mexico (118), Ohio (117), North Texas (116)
Teams behind them: New Mexico State (122), Florida Atlantic (123), FIU (124), Louisiana Tech (125), UTEP (126)
Central Michigan 2024 schedule
RJ's take: After going 20-13 in his first three years — including a nine-win season — Jim McElwain has gone 9-15 in his last two.
But where there's a Marion Luke, there's a way. He has played 33 games, gained 2,698 all-purpose yards, scored 11 TDs, returned two kicks for TDs and caught one. He's the offense McElwain runs through.
If Bert Emmanuel can stay healthy alongside Lukes, the Chippewas might make most games a fistfight.
Central Michigan Win Total Odds: Over 5.5 (-140) Under 5.5 (+110)
