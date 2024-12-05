College Football 10 best college football stadiums, per FOX Sports' Jenny Taft Published Dec. 5, 2024 11:26 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

College football is unlike any sport when it comes to fandom, pageantry and tradition. The unique sights and sounds that come with attending a game on any given Saturday is what makes the sport such a special experience for fans across the country.

Earlier this season, I wrote about the top traditions in college football – with Wisconsin's "Jump Around" and Iowa's "Hawkeye Wave" holding the top spots on my list. This time, I'm taking it one step further and diving into the top stadiums throughout the country.

Our "Big Noon Kickoff" crew had the luxury of visiting eight different stadiums this season, starting at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia in Week 1 and concluding with "The Game" in Columbus, Ohio this past weekend. With that, I've been able to take in the atmosphere at some of the most notable venues, which has in return helped me formulate this list.

Here is a look at my ranking of the top 10 stadiums in college football.

1. Michigan: The Big House

Both teams enter Michigan Stadium the same way, one way in and one way out, with locker rooms just steps from each other. It's one of my favorite aspects of the Big House. It's been said that former Michigan coach and visionary Fielding Yost had Pompeii and the Roman Colosseum on his mind when designing the tunnel at the Big House back in 1926. Imagine all the emotional words that have been shared between those tunnel walls throughout all of these years.

I have had the privilege of covering many games in Ann Arbor and will never forget some of the heated moments I witnessed behind the scenes between opposing coaches – Harbaugh vs Meyer, to name one specifically! No matter the location, Michigan vs Ohio State never disappoints.

2. Penn State: Beaver Stadium

Beaver Stadium is the second-largest stadium in the United States with a capacity of 106,572. And oh, by the way, it's the fourth largest in the world. It's rare that I need to wear both of my sound-cancelling earpieces at a game, but whenever I visit Happy Valley, I often need to in order to drown out the noise. Add in the "White Out" atmosphere, and it becomes clear – Beaver Stadium is unlike any other.

3. UCLA: Rose Bowl

The sunset over the San Gabriel Mountains at the Rose Bowl is as picture perfect as it gets. It's also a dream for any college football director who has the privilege of capturing that shot! This stadium is a National Historic Landmark for a reason. Yes, it might need some updates on the inside, but you can't top the shots from above, and the historic moments that have played out in front of our eyes at the Rose Bowl.

4. Colorado: Folsom Field

Prime Time in Colorado has only elevated the beauty of Folsom Field. The backdrop has always been breathtaking, but a sold-out Folsom Field makes it even more idyllic. The backdrop of the Flatirons make Folsom look like a movie. Add in the mountain air and elevation of 5,360 feet (more than a mile above sea level), the air and energy just feel different.

5. Wisconsin: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall is iconic for its traditions, but also for its history. Camp Randall was the site of the Union Army training ground during the American Civil War with over 70,000 Wisconsin troops preparing there for battle. On a personal note, Camp Randall is where I fell in love with college football while attending games with my family. Jump Around? It doesn't get any better!

6. LSU: Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium is a stadium I have yet to experience in person, but its reputation proceeds itself. From the gumbo to the jambalaya, count me in! This is a game day experience I would love to have as a fan … maybe even before experiencing it from the sidelines!

7. Ohio State: Ohio Stadium

Sometimes I forget that Ohio Stadium isn't actually named "The Shoe!" The nickname "The Horseshoe" has been used since it opened in 1922 and holds just over 102,000 fans. I have to say, on a personal note, I have covered more college football games at "The Shoe" than anywhere else. I have gotten to know the wonderful grounds crew, security team, and everyone behind the scenes, and I can't say enough about their passion for this stadium and Ohio State Football.

8. Texas: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium

I love Austin, Texas. And I love when Texas Football is BACK. There is something about the cowboy hats and burnt orange that gets me every time. Add in Bevo in the end zone. What a special place to take in Texas Football at its finest.

9. Notre Dame: Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame Stadium doesn't even need to be creative with its name. They are simply Notre Dame, and that's all they need to say. The rich football tradition is hard to top as one of the very best in college football.

10. Oregon: Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium is not only an amazing venue, but an amazing experience. Add in the fact that the Oregon Ducks are playing their best football – and this is a special place to be. The lowered-seating design is great for the Oregon faithful, creating more noise and a special home-field advantage unlike any other for the Ducks.

Honorable mention: Texas A&M: Kyle Field

The house that Johnny built? This might be a controversial one, but when you mention a $485 million rebuild, that gets my attention. Also, I need to experience the 12th Man one day. That is all!

