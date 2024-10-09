College Football 10 best college football traditions, per FOX Sports' Jenny Taft Updated Oct. 9, 2024 5:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Whenever I am asked why I love covering the sport of college football, one of the main reasons that comes to mind is the rich traditions.

I have been fortunate enough to see many of these traditions on display and in person, and some stand out to me above the rest. Watching the crowd at Camp Randall Stadium "Jump Around" or seeing Ralphie run on the field at Folsom Field are part of what makes this sport so special. Speaking of Ralphie, I heard my FOX Sports colleague and good friend, Joel Klatt, had a special request once he got word that I was putting this list together!

Joel Klatt promotes Jenny Taft's top 10 college football traditions

With that, I did my best to come up with what I believe to be the top 10 traditions in college football (with a bonus pick). Keep this in mind as you read through my list: This is up for debate!

ADVERTISEMENT

Feel free to chime in with your thoughts on your favorite traditions.

1. Wisconsin: Jump Around

"Jump Around" is my favorite college tradition for nostalgic reasons. Both of my parents went to the University of Wisconsin – and met there – and my grandfather was one of the Vice Presidents at the University in the '60s. My first memory of college football was going to a game with my family, completely in awe of the pregame festivities before kickoff. It's safe to say: When I first visited Wisconsin, I was hooked on college football. When Camp Randall is jumping around, you don't want to miss the electric feeling in the stadium.

2. Iowa: Hawkeye Wave

It all started with ONE Hawkeye fan. Krista Young decided during a game that it would be special to wave at the young patients at the Stead Family Children's Hospital. What started with one wave is now 70,000 football fans turning from the field to the hospital and waving in unison between the first and second quarters.

Over the years, I have been fortunate enough to meet some of the patients, and this tradition truly symbolizes hope and love in so many ways.

3. Colorado: Ralphie's Run

Ralphie's Run is considered one of the most entertaining traditions in college football and one of the oldest, starting back in 1967 (P.S. – Was Joel Klatt the QB then!?). One of my favorite aspects of Ralphie's Run is "Ralphie's Handlers", who are positioned around the field and also run along with Ralphie while she makes her horseshoe-shaped run around the field.

P.S. – Did you know Ralphie is always a female bison? Male Bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds, while females are closer to 1,200. Either way – there is zero chance I would make this run along with Ralphie, but I absolutely love watching it on display!

4. Virginia Tech: Enter Sandman

It's hard to compete with Metallica and the atmosphere at Virginia Tech when "Enter Sandman" is playing. This tradition began in 2001 when a band member started jumping up and down to warm up during a cold game. Other band members joined in, and the tradition of jumping up and down spread throughout the stadium. I also love that Metallica has shown their support of the tradition – and the song - by making different video messages to play for the fans at the stadium.

5. Penn State: White Out

I'm often asked about the loudest atmosphere in college football. It's rare I have to put in both sound-canceling earpieces to hear my producer, but Penn State is a place I have to do that. Add in the "White Out," along with the noise, and the atmosphere in Happy Valley is hard to forget. This is a must-see experience for any college football fan.

6. Army-Navy: Singing Alma Maters

This game is one of the oldest and most storied traditions in college football. The rivalry speaks for itself when it comes to amazing history and tradition with two incredibly important programs, protecting our freedoms.

One special tradition that goes with this game is that after the game ends, both teams sing each other's Alma Mater, with the losing team singing first. A beautiful touch on tradition and ultimate respect between both Army and Navy.

7. Notre Dame: Play Like a Champion

A couple of years ago, our crew visited Notre Dame, and thankfully, our colleague, Brady Quinn, was able to give us a behind-the-scenes tour of the historic football facilities and locker room. When you see that sign, it really epitomizes what college football is all about.

8. Oklahoma: Sooner Schooner

In case you're wondering, yes, I have ridden the Sooner Schooner, and yes, it was the same game that the schooner flipped!

This is hands-down one of the best traditions in college football, and I can confirm, a ride in the Sooner Schooner is just as awesome as you'd expect!

9. Ohio State: Dotting the i

My list of top college football traditions would not be complete without "dotting the i" — a highlight of the Ohio State Marching Band's performance of "Script Ohio" at halftime. Unfortunately, halftime is always very busy for me, but when I'm at Ohio Stadium, I try my best to take in the "dotting of the i." It's such a special honor that is normally performed by a senior sousaphone player. You've gotta love THE Ohio State University Marching Band!

10. Michigan: Mr. Brightside

Over the past couple years, I have been lucky enough to see Michigan's football program return to glory, and I will never forget what "Mr. Brightside" was like in 2021, when Michigan finally beat Ohio State at the Big House, with snow falling down all around us. It was an incredible scene, picturesque, and one of my favorite postgame interviews with Aidan Hutchinson.

Aidan Hutchinson in Heisman conversation after 'The Game' performance

The Wolverines have since won three straight against the Buckeyes. Will this be the year it flips back to Ohio State, or will Michigan continue its streak? Either way, when Michigan football is "back" and "Mr. Brightside" is playing, it's a great day to be a Michigan fan!

BONUS PICK: Tennessee: Vol Navy

I would love to experience this tradition in person one day! The "Vol Navy" is a University of Tennessee tradition where fans dock their boats on the Tennessee River and have a floating tailgate party before watching the game. It all started back in 1962, when radio broadcaster George Mooney and a friend decided to go to Neyland Stadium by boat to avoid traffic. Love that! Now you can find yachts, houseboats and sailboats all arriving as early as Tuesday to secure a good spot for the party!

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share