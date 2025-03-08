Zuby Ejiofor's buzzer-beater in OT lifts No. 6 St. John's over No. 20 Marquette
Big man Zuby Ejiofor hit a tie-breaking shot at the buzzer, Kadary Richmond got the first triple-double for St. John's this century and the No. 6 Red Storm beat No. 20 Marquette in overtime Saturday, 86-84, for their sixth consecutive victory.
Prior to Ejiofor's game-winner, Richmond knocked the ball away from Marquette's Kam Jones, with Simeon Wilcher corralling the loose ball for St. John's and getting the ball to Ejiofor for the close-up shot.
St. John’s (27-4, 18-2 Big East) matched a program record for regular-season wins. The Red Storm went 27-4 in the 1985-86 regular season and ended up finishing 31-5 that year. They had already clinched their first Big East outright regular-season title since 1985 a week earlier.
Ejiofor finished the game with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while RJ Luis Jr. had a team-high 28 points and 11 rebounds. On the other side, Jones finished with a game-high 32 points for Marquette.
Richmond's triple-double was the first for St. John's since Ron Artest had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists against Seton Hall on Jan. 9, 1999.
Both have clinched byes for the first round of the Big East Tournament, which begins Wednesday at MSG in NYC.
Takeaways
St. John's: The Red Storm won even without having starting guard Deivon Smith due to a shoulder issue.
Marquette: The Golden Eagles enter the postseason having gone 4-6 since the start of February.
Key moment
Luis scored in the paint with 10.7 seconds left in regulation to force the extra session. Marquette’s Ben Gold missed a potential game-winner in the closing seconds of regulation.
Key stat
St. John's outrebounded Marquette 46-42.
Up next
St. John's and Marquette both have byes into Thursday's quarterfinal round of the Big East Tournament in New York.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
NCAA Tournament bubble watch: OSU-Indiana looms large, UNC faces win-and-in game
Who are the 10 best North Carolina basketball players of all time?
Tarris Reed Jr.'s untapped potential could fuel UConn's quest for a three-peat
-
College basketball weekend preview: Five best matchups to watch
What if one-and-done always existed? Where Kobe, LeBron, more would have gone
2025 Big East Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores
-
Michigan State captures outright Big Ten regular-season title with win over Iowa
Who are the 10 best Duke basketball players of all time?
2025 March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
-
NCAA Tournament bubble watch: OSU-Indiana looms large, UNC faces win-and-in game
Who are the 10 best North Carolina basketball players of all time?
Tarris Reed Jr.'s untapped potential could fuel UConn's quest for a three-peat
-
College basketball weekend preview: Five best matchups to watch
What if one-and-done always existed? Where Kobe, LeBron, more would have gone
2025 Big East Tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores
-
Michigan State captures outright Big Ten regular-season title with win over Iowa
Who are the 10 best Duke basketball players of all time?
2025 March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch