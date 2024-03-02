College Basketball Villanova rides 18-2 second-half run to win over Providence Updated Mar. 2, 2024 3:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Justin Moore's 15 points helped Villanova defeat Providence 71-60 on Saturday.

Moore was 5-of-10 shooting (4-for-6 from 3-point range) for the Wildcats (17-12, 10-8 Big East Conference). Eric Dixon shot 4-for-12, including 1-for-5 from beyond the arc to add 11 points. Mark Armstrong had 10 points and finished 4-of-10 from the field.

Josh Oduro finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Friars (18-11, 9-9). Devin Carter added 13 points, nine rebounds and three steals for Providence. In addition, Davonte Gaines finished with 11 points and two steals.

Moore scored nine points in the first half and Villanova went into halftime trailing 37-34. Villanova pulled off the victory after an 18-2 second-half run erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 52-39 with 13:21 left in the half. Armstrong scored eight second-half points.

Villanova takes on Seton Hall on the road on Wednesday, and Providence visits Georgetown on Tuesday.

