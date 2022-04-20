College Basketball
Villanova coach Jay Wright retiring Villanova coach Jay Wright retiring
College Basketball

Villanova coach Jay Wright retiring

43 mins ago

The winningest coach in Villanova men’s basketball history is stepping down.

Jay Wright is reportedly retiring, per multiple outlets.

The two-time national champion is just a few weeks removed from wrapping up his 21st season with the Wildcats. Wright produced a 520-197 mark during his tenure and reached four Final Fours, including the most recent one, where Villanova fell to eventual-champion Kansas

The future Hall of Fame coach won 30 games for the sixth time in the 2021-22 campaign, as the Wildcats rebounded from a 7-4 start to earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They went on to beat Delaware, Ohio State, Michigan and Houston while winning the South Regional. 

Wright was selected the AP Coach of the Decade for the 2010s, this after leading Villanova to the second and third national titles in school history. The 2016 squad achieved multiple feats that hadn’t been done since Villanova’s original championship in 1985: first to win it all at without an FBS football program; first to knock four straight AP top-10 during its title run; first to beat four straight top-3 seeds. 

The 2018 Wildcats became the first team to win two titles within three years since Florida went back-to-back in 2006-07. The Wildcats and Gators are the only two programs to pull this off in the past 30 seasons. 

After reaching the NIT in its first three seasons under Wright, Villanova would qualify for 16 of the next 17 NCAA Tournaments. Additionally, the Wildcats grew into a juggernaut in the Big East, winning eight regular-season crowns and five conference tourney titles. They made eight Sweet 16s and went 34-16 overall in the Big Dance.

Wright’s teams became known more for their selfless play and mental fortitude than star power, but included current NBA vets Kyle Lowry, Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, and 2006 lottery pick Randy Foye. 

Wright, who turned 60 in December, previously served as the head coach at Hofstra (1994-2001) and was a Villanova assistant for six years (1987-92). He was the eighth head coach in the Wildcats’ 81-year history, and just the fifth since 1936.

With the iconic head coach stepping away, there was plenty of reaction on Twitter.

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Oscar Tshiebwe returning to Kentucky Wildcats for 2022-23 season
Oscar Tshiebwe

Oscar Tshiebwe returning to Kentucky Wildcats for 2022-23 season

7 hours ago
Emoni Bates leaving Memphis to enter transfer portal
Emoni Bates

Emoni Bates leaving Memphis to enter transfer portal

4 days ago
College basketball odds: Opening championship lines for 2022-23 season
College Basketball

College basketball odds: Opening championship lines for 2022-23 season

April 13
Men's NCAA championship: Jayhawks played for more than themselves
College Basketball

Men's NCAA championship: Jayhawks played for more than themselves

April 5
NBA Mock Draft 1.0: Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith top list
National Basketball Association

NBA Mock Draft 1.0: Paolo Banchero, Jabari Smith top list

April 5
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB StandingsWWE Videos WWE VideosMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes