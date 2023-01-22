College Basketball Terquavion Smith, an NBA prospect and NC State star, day-to-day after scary fall 14 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after a scary fall led to him being wheeled off the court on a stretcher in Saturday’s loss at North Carolina, the school said Sunday.

Smith, who is projected by several outlets to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, reported neck and elbow pain as well as numbness in his right arm after being fouled on a drive by UNC’s Leaky Black, who was ejected for a Flagrant Two foul, the school said.

Medical personnel used the backboard and stretcher due to his report of neck pain, though X-rays at the UNC Medical Center were negative for any fractures.

"Our thoughts and prayers right now are with Terquavion," NC State coach Kevin Keatts said after the game. "It’s a very emotional situation for me right now. ... My prayers and my thoughts always go to my players in these types of moments."

Smith was released from the hospital and returned to Raleigh on Saturday night.

Smith leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring at 18.7 points per game.

N.C. State hosts Notre Dame on Tuesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

