College Basketball Seton Hall stuns UConn with last-second layup in 69-68 OT thriller Published Feb. 15, 2025 8:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Isaiah Coleman had 23 points and Scotty Middleton tipped in his own missed shot with three seconds left in overtime to rally Seton Hall to a 69-68 victory over Connecticut on Saturday, ending a nine-game losing streak for the Pirates.

Garwey Dual stole the ball from UConn's Solo Ball with six seconds left, leading to Middleton's game-winner.

Tarris Reed Jr.'s layup gave the Huskies (17-8, 9-5 Big East Conference) a 68-63 lead with 59 seconds remaining. Godswill Erheriene made two free throws with 48 seconds left and Isaiah Coleman added two more with nine seconds left to get the Pirates (7-18, 2-12) within a point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seton Hall's Dylan Addae-Wusu buried a 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation, tying it at 58 and forcing OT after Ball missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for UConn.

Coleman also had eight rebounds for the Pirates. Addae-Wusu scored 13 points and Erheriene added 12.

The Huskies were led by Alex Karaban with 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Ball totaled 15 points and seven rebounds. Hassan Diarra finished with 12 points, five assists and two steals.

UConn Huskies vs. Seton Hall Pirates Highlights | FOX College Hoops

Coleman put up eight points in the first half for Seton Hall, who led 25-22 at the break. Coleman led Seton Hall with 11 second-half points. Erheriene paced Seton Hall with four points in overtime.

UConn will host Villanova on Tuesday. Seton Hall plays at No. 18 Marquette on Tuesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share