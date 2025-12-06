College Basketball
Ryan Conwell Shines, No. 6 Louisville Holds Off No. 22 Indiana for 87-78 Win
Ryan Conwell Shines, No. 6 Louisville Holds Off No. 22 Indiana for 87-78 Win

Published Dec. 6, 2025 5:02 p.m. ET

Ryan Conwell had 21 points and No. 6 Louisville turned a fast start into an 87-78 victory over No. 22 Indiana on Saturday.

Conwell made a triumphant return to his hometown, where he starred at Pike High School. The senior point guard made three 3-pointers and went 10 for 11 at the free-throw line. The Xavier transfer is averaging a team-high 19.5 points per game.

Louisville (8-1) made three 3-pointers while scoring the first 16 points. Indiana (7-2) missed eight shots and committed four turnovers before scoring its first basket on a Sam Alexis dunk with 13:28 left in the first half.

Indiana's Lamar Wilkerson hit a 3 to close the gap to 52-44 with 13:42 remaining in the game, but Conwell responded with a 3-pointer and sank three consecutive free throws.

Tucker DeVries led the Hoosiers with 26 points and four 3s. He hit 12 of 13 free throws. Nick Dorn added 15 points and Wilkerson had 12.

J'Vonne Hadley and Isaac McKneely each scored 15 for Louisville. Sananda Fru and Kobe Rodgers had 12 apiece.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

