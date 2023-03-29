College Basketball 'Thankful to be walking into this situation': English relishing Providence opportunity Updated Mar. 29, 2023 11:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

A new era is underway at Providence College, and based on the turnout at Kim English’s introductory press conference, Friartown is beyond excited for what the future holds.

Over 1,000 people, including fans, coaches, athletic administration members, as well as former and current players packed Alumni Hall’s Mullaney Gym, as the 34-year-old English was introduced as the 16th head coach in Providence men’s basketball history on Wednesday.

"That gymnasium looked like that for a press conference … not a game, not Midnight Madness, not a scrimmage, but a press conference," English said. "The hunger of these fans … it’s something like I’ve never seen."

English, who spent the past two seasons as George Mason’s head coach and is fresh off leading the program to its first 20-win season in six years, joined FOX Sports college basketball reporter John Fanta to discuss his new role and the opportunity that lies ahead.

"Coach Cooley left an incredible foundation here, and I’m really thankful to be walking into this situation," English said. "I’m at a loss for words for how good of an opportunity this is at a place that I think is just really, really special."

Providence had its sights set on English shortly after former head coach Ed Cooley left for Georgetown after 12 seasons. The two sides came to an agreement last week, as former Providence and current Tennessee coach Rick Barnes helped push the decision forward, playing a key role in the hire.

English has a strong friendship with Barnes, serving as an assistant coach under him at Tennessee from 2019-21.

"He’s always talked about Providence and has always talked about how special his time was here," English said of Barnes. "He’s a great mentor. Our relationship really grew close when I was in Knoxville, and it’s continued."

Among English’s first order of business is recruiting, which includes convincing current Providence players to stay with the program.

English took to social media Tuesday, posting an Instagram Live video of himself and current Friars guard Jayden Pierre — who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday — playing one-on-one at the team’s practice facility. According to the post, English made a bet with Pierre that if he beat the freshman guard, Pierre has to stay and remove his name from the portal.

Pierre accepted the challenge and lost, much to English’s delight.

"One-on-one for the portal, and I won," English said in the Instagram Live video recording. "I want him to stay at Providence."

Pierre isn’t the only player English has been recruiting to join him at Providence. In his first week on the job, he has already secured commitments from Justyn Fernandez and Josh Oduro, who will follow him to Providence from George Mason.

Oduro led the Patriots in both scoring and rebounding this past season, putting up 15.6 points and 7.9 boards per game. Meanwhile, Fernandez played a pivotal role for the team off the bench as a true freshman, averaging 4.1 points in 14.1 minutes per game.

In addition to adding Fernandez and Oduro, Providence guards Alyn Breed and Corey Floyd Jr. both confirmed they plan to remain with the program, while several other players are currently deciding on their future plans.

"I love their toughness, and I love their competitiveness," English said of the players he has been able to retain. "I think there’s a really good edge about those guys."

English is excited about what lies ahead for this Providence program, and left Wednesday’s introductory press conference feeling the love and support from Friar nation.

"Kentucky fans are great. Kansas fans are great. Everyone knows that though," English said "I didn’t know at all, to this level, how invested Providence fans are in this school and in this basketball team. It really makes me want to do it for them."

