Oscar Tshiebwe, Jabari Smith headline Saturday standouts

The first men's college basketball Saturday of March is officially underway.

The loaded slate features plenty of entertaining conference clashes as a total of 105 Division I games are set to played on Saturday, making it one of the busiest — and most entertaining — days on the college hoops calendar.

No. 7 Kentucky kicked off the day with an impressive 71-63 victory over Florida behind 27 points and 15 rebounds from Oscar Tshiebwe, while freshman sensation Jabari Smith put on a show of his own in Auburn's 82-71 win over South Carolina.

North Carolina followed that with a stunning 94-81 win over No. 4 Duke in Mike Krzyzewski's final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium

A pair of must-see matchups will close out the evening as Julian Champagnie and St. John's travel to Marquette to take on the Golden Eagles (FS1, 9 p.m. ET), while No. 16 USC goes up against No. 17 UCLA in a much-anticipated in-city matchup.

These are the impressive performances that stood out from the Saturday's games.

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

The West Virginia transfer is one of the leaders for National Player of the Year honors this season. He delivered with another dominant performance on Saturday, putting up a game-high 27 points and 15 rebounds in Kentucky's victory over Florida. It was Tshiebwe's 25h double-double of the season, which ranks second in the nation.

Jabari Smith, Auburn

The freshman sensation and potential No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft put on another offensive clinic on Saturday. Smith scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds as the Tigers topped South Carolina 82-71, clinching the outright SEC regular-season title. Smith was perfect from the 3-point line, hitting all three of his attempts en route to topping the 20-point mark for the fifth time in the past six games.

Jordan Usher, Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech's matchup with Boston College wasn't a marquee game on Saturday's slate, but Jordan Usher's final stat line was impossible to ignore. Georgia Tech's 6-foot-7 senior forward scored 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting, as the Yellow Jackets defeated Boston College 82-78 in overtime. Usher added eight rebounds and five assists in the win.

David McCormack, Kansas

It couldn't have been a more perfect senior night sendoff for the Jayhawks' big man. McCormack poured in a game-high 22 points and grabbed 10 boards to lead Kansas to a memorable 70-63 win over Texas. The 6-foot-10 senior went 10 for 10 from the foul line as Kansas clinched a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

In a stunner of all stunners, Armando Bacot and the North Carolina Tar Heels knocked off No. 4 Duke in Mike Krzyzewski's final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Bacot was dominant from start to finish, posting 23 points and seven rebounds in the Tar Heels' 94-81 victory. Not only did this win likely punch UNC's ticket to the NCAA Tournament, but it might have solidified Bacot as the ACC Player of the Year this season.

Adama Sanogo, UConn

The Huskies' big man was dominant in UConn's 75-68 victory over DePaul. Sanogo put up 26 points and 11 rebounds in the win, giving him his eighth double-double of the season. The Huskies are a perfect 8-0 in games that Sanogo scores 20 or more points.

