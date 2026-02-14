No. 13 Purdue Extends Winning Streak With 78-57 Victory Over Iowa

C.J. Cox and Gicarri Harris each had 14 points to help No. 13 Purdue beat Iowa on Saturday, 78-57.

The Boilermakers (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten), wrapping up a stretch of six of eight games on the road, extended their winning streak to four with an efficient offense that consistently found openings. Purdue, which leads the nation in assists per game, had 20 assists on 25 field goals, with Braden Smith having 12 of those.

Iowa (18-7, 8-6), which had won six of seven, lost for the second time this week. The Hawkeyes lost 77-70 at Maryland on Wednesday night, and were looking to bounce back in front of their first sellout home crowd of the season. Instead, they couldn’t make shots.

Trey Kaufman-Renn had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Purdue. Fletcher Loyer added 12 points.

Bennett Stirtz led Iowa with 19 points. The Hawkeyes shot 37.7% from the field, a percentage raised by a late stretch in which they made nine of their last 13 shots.

Purdue built a 36-25 halftime lead behind a 15-2 run.

No. 13 Purdue vs. Iowa Highlights 🏀 FOX College Hoops

Next, Purdue hosts No. Michigan on Tuesday night, while Iowa hosts No. 7 Nebraska.

Reporting by The Associated Press.