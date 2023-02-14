College Basketball
New Mexico State fires men's basketball head coach Greg Heiar
2 hours ago

New Mexico State fired basketball coach Greg Heiar on Tuesday in the wake of hazing allegations on the team that shut down the program for the rest of the season.

Chancellor Dan Arvizu announced the firing of the first-year coach and said "hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions."

The chancellor said decisions about the rest of the coaching staff will be made after further investigation.

Arvizu shut down the program for the season on Sunday, after reviewing a campus police report in which an Aggies player said three teammates ganged up on him and attacked him. The report, which redacted the names of the players, included allegations of false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

