NCAA Tournament 2021 Selection Sunday: Titus & Tate live reaction show

56 mins ago

The madness is officially about to be put into March with the arrival of Selection Sunday.

It has been an adventurous and long five months to get to this point, but a year after the cancelation of the NCAA Tournament, order is being restored – just in time for a little chaos on the court.

As the brackets roll in and the seeding is announced for the biggest sporting event of the spring, there are sure to be reactions aplenty to some of the biggest and most surprising decisions made by the selection committee.

And there is no better place to be for those reactions than joining our very own Mark Titus and Tate Frazier live as they respond to the bracket being unveiled.

Titus, an alum of Ohio State University, and Frazier, an alum of the University of North Carolina, will see both of their programs represented this March on the grand stage – and they will be joined by some big name guests on Sunday.

Iowa Hawkeyes All-American center and two-time Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza headlines a star-studded group that will be stopping by to speak with Titus and Tate.

That group also features Arkansas Razorback head coach Eric Mussleman, Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter, and former University of Virginia standout and national champion Kyle Guy.

And if you want some extra intrigue for Sunday, check out FOX Super 6's Selection Sunday contest, where you could win $5,000 absolutely for free just by answering six questions and predicting how the bracket will look when all the teams are announced.

