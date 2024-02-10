College Basketball Max Abmas moves past Oscar Robertson in scoring as Texas throttles West Virginia Updated Feb. 10, 2024 8:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Dylan Disu scored 19 of his 27 points in the first half and Max Abmas scored 19 points to move past Oscar Robertson on the all-time scoring list as Texas routed West Virginia 94-58 on Saturday.

Abmas, a graduate transfer who played four years at Oral Roberts, passed Robertson with his third 3-pointer of the first half, moving into 12th all time on the NCAA scoring list. Abmas — with 2,987 career points — is 13 points short of the 3,000-point career mark, only accomplished by 11 other players. Next on the list to pass is Bradley's Hersey Hawkins with 3,008 points.

The 6-foot Abmas made 5-of-12 from beyond the arc, distributed nine assists without a turnover and grabbed six rebounds. Meanwhile, Disu recorded a career-high with seven 3s (on 10 attempts), shot 10-for-16 and went 7-for-7 shooting in the first half.

Tyrese Hunter scored 19 points, Chendall Weaver had 13 points, and Dillion Mitchell added 12 points with eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks for Texas (16-8, 5-6 Big 12).

ADVERTISEMENT

Jesse Edwards scored 17 points, reserve Noah Farrakhan 11, and RaeQuan Battle 10 for West Virginia.

After a 65-point scoring effort in a five-point loss to No. 14 Iowa State on Tuesday, the Longhorns put up 55 in the first half against the Mountaineers (8-15, 3-7) shooting 65.7% on their way to a 25-point lead at halftime.

Mitchell's layup with 17:36 before halftime ended a 7-7 tie and sparked an 11-0 run that included consecutive 3s from Disu and one from Abmas.

[Max Abmas looks to make his mark at Texas: 'I'll do whatever I have to do for us to win']

West Virginia travels to TCU on Monday. Texas has the week off before traveling to No. 5 Houston on Saturday.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball Texas Longhorns Max Abmas

share