College Basketball Maryland's Derik Queen banks in 1st buzzer-beater of 2025 men's NCAA Tournament Updated Mar. 23, 2025 9:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 men's NCAA Tournament has not been friendly to Cinderellas, and that was the case again on Sunday. But we did finally get a buzzer-beater when No. 4 seed Maryland knocked off No. 12 seed Colorado State on freshman Derik Queen's banked-in two-pointer for a 72-71 win.

It was redemption for Maryland, who gave up a Jalen Lake 3-pointer, and the lead, with 6 seconds left. The Terrapins had also been on the losing end of buzzer-beaters against both Michigan and Michigan State this year, as well as a late game-winning 3 from Ohio State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maryland coach Kevin Willard called timeout with 3.6 seconds left and got the ball to Queen, the 6-foot-10 freshman center from Baltimore, who drove to his left, elevated over two defenders and kissed it off the glass as the horn sounded.

Maryland, who trailed 37-30 at halftime, went on a 9-0 run late in the second half. After going almost seven minutes without a basket, Colorado State's dry spell ended thanks to Nique Clifford sinking two free throws to get the Rams within 68-66. They tied it back up with under a minute left on a Lake jumper. Julian Reese gave the Terps the lead again with two free throws with 22 seconds left before Lake put the Rams up 71-70.

Queen led fourth-seeded Maryland (27-8) with 17 points, Rodney Rice scored 16 and Reese had 15 points and 11 rebounds as each of Maryland's starters known as the "Crab Five" scored in double figures. Maryland's bench totaled two points.

Clifford scored 21 points for Colorado State (26-10) and Lake had 13.

Maryland is now headed back to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2016. The Terps will next face No. 1 seed Florida, who narrowly defeated UConn earlier Sunday.

[MORE: 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket here]

Only two double-digit seeds remain in the tournament: No. 10 seed Arkansas, which beat St. John's on Saturday, and No. 10 seed New Mexico, which is playing No. 2 seed Michigan State on Sunday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share