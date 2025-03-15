Tre Donaldson’s last-second layup stuns Maryland, sends Michigan to Big Ten title game
Tre Donaldson went coast-to-coast for a left-handed layup just before the buzzer to lift No. 22 Michigan to an 81-80 win over No. 11 Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.
Donaldson made a 3-pointer to put the Wolverines up three with 28 seconds left, but forward Julian Reese answered with a layup and Derik Queen hit two foul shots to give the Terrapins a 1-point lead with 5.3 seconds remaining. It left just enough time for Donaldson to come through.
His game-winning shot sends Michigan, a three-seed in the Big Ten Tournament, to the conference title game against fifth-seeded Wisconsin on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
