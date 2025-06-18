March Madness Hero DJ Burns to Play in The Basketball Tournament

College Basketball
Updated Jun. 18, 2025 2:46 p.m. ET

DJ Burns may have another Cinderella run in him. The former North Carolina State star and March Madness darling has committed to play in The Basketball Tournament this summer. 

He will be representing Team Challenge ALS, a fan-favorite squad that has played in TBT five different times. They were formed to raise awareness for the disease, and have received support from a variety of fans. 

With that as its motto, Burns will fit in perfectly. While he was at NC State, he captured the adoration of fans of many schools for his unorthodox play style. A 6-foot-9, 275-pound big-man, Burns showcased nimble and effective footwork and the passing acumen of a guard. 

In 2024, Burns led an 11th-seeded NC State team to the program's first Final Four since 1983. The Wolfpack became the sixth 11-seed to make a Final Four, which is the lowest seed to ever do it. 

Burns averaged 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds over five NCAA Tournament games, capturing the hearts of fans as NC State eliminated Texas Tech, Oakland, Marquette and Duke, before falling to Purdue in the Final Four. 

Following his senior season, Burns was not selected in the 2024 NBA Draft. Now, he'll get a chance to remind basketball fans why they fell in love with him when he appears in TBT, which starts on July 18.

The Basketball Tournament
