Malik Mack's 19 Points Lead Georgetown Past Maryland, 70-60
Malik Mack's 19 Points Lead Georgetown Past Maryland, 70-60

Published Nov. 7, 2025 10:14 p.m. ET

Malik Mack scored 19 points, KJ Lewis added 16, and Georgetown beat Maryland on Friday, 70-60.

Georgetown went up 11-0 to start the game but didn’t hit a 3-pointer in the first half and entered the break with a 32-27 lead.

The Hoyas (2-0) stretched their lead to 20 at the 12:08 mark of the second half, holding Maryland to three points over the first 12 minutes of the half.

Mack made all three of his 3-pointers in the second half. He added eight rebounds and a couple of steals. Lewis tallied nine rebounds. Caleb Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

It was the first loss in a home opener for Maryland (1-1) in 48 years.

Myles Rice had 19 points for Maryland off the bench. He scored on three consecutive possessions to cut the deficit to 61-54 with 4:05 remaining. Pharrel Payne added 17 points for the Terrapins. He and Rice combined for Maryland's final 15 points.

Julius Halaifonua and Jeremiah Williams fouled out for Georgetown in a game that had 49 total fouls.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

