Iowa State dismisses Caleb Grill for failing to meet expectations
Iowa State guard Caleb Grill, who started all but three games and was the Cyclones’ third-leading scorer, has been dismissed from the team, coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Wednesday.
"We hold our players to high standards and there are expectations that our student-athletes are held accountable for," Otzelberger said in a statement.
The fourth-year player from Maize, Kansas, averaged 9.5 points, four rebounds and 1.4 assists. He started 22 straight games before coming off the bench in a Feb. 15 game against TCU. Otzelberger said at the time Grill needed to rest his sore back.
Grill didn’t appear in road games at Kansas State and Texas and came off the bench in the last two games against Oklahoma and West Virginia.
Grill played at Iowa State as a freshman and transferred to UNLV the following season when Otzelberger was head coach there. Grill moved back to Ames last year when Otzelberger got the head coaching job with the Cyclones.
He averaged 6.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 116 career games at UNLV and Iowa State.
Read more:
- Five burning questions as college basketball enters March
- 2023 College Basketball Power Rankings: Which teams can take advantage of the chaos?
- NCAA Bubble Watch 2023: Much-needed wins for UNC, Arizona State, more
- Which struggling blue bloods presents betting value for March Madness title run?
- Jalen Hood-Schifino makes difference as Indiana upsets No. 5 Purdue
- Illinois' Matthew Mayer returns to practice after 'caffeine poisoning'2023 NCAA Tournament Projections: Kentucky on the rise; Michigan on the bubbleFive burning questions as college basketball enters March
- Charlie Baker addresses NIL issues as he begins term as NCAA presidentBookmaker, sharp discuss March Madness; Houston Cougars liability for sportsbooksTennessee guard Zakai Zeigler suffers season-ending torn ACL
- 2023 NCAA Conference Tournament Tracker: Schedule, automatic bidsIs Villanova peaking at right time? 'The fabric of our program is to fight'2023 College Basketball Power Rankings: Which teams can take advantage of the chaos?
- Illinois' Matthew Mayer returns to practice after 'caffeine poisoning'2023 NCAA Tournament Projections: Kentucky on the rise; Michigan on the bubbleFive burning questions as college basketball enters March
- Charlie Baker addresses NIL issues as he begins term as NCAA presidentBookmaker, sharp discuss March Madness; Houston Cougars liability for sportsbooksTennessee guard Zakai Zeigler suffers season-ending torn ACL
- 2023 NCAA Conference Tournament Tracker: Schedule, automatic bidsIs Villanova peaking at right time? 'The fabric of our program is to fight'2023 College Basketball Power Rankings: Which teams can take advantage of the chaos?