FOX Super 6 Contest: College Basketball Crown Contest Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching college basketball? Watching college basketball and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the College Basketball Crown on FOX Sports and FS1 April 1-5 with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the College Basketball Crown contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your shot to win cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, we have you covered.

1. Which of these teams will score the MOST TOTAL POINTS in the College Basketball Crown?

Oklahoma Sooners, Baylor Bears, Stanford Cardinal, Creighton Bluejays

The Cardinal were so close to making the NCAA tournament with their 20-12 record but ultimately were left standing on the wall for the Big Dance. Led by 6-foot-2, 182-pound guard, Ebuka Okorie, Stanford has what it takes to rack up the most points in the Crown.

Prediction: Stanford Cardinal

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS in the College Basketball Crown Quarterfinals (highest to lowest)

Colorado Buffaloes, Minnesota Golden Gophers, West Virginia Mountaineers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Scarlet Knights lost 11 of their last 16 games. With that in mind, it's easy to fade Rutgers. For this one, we'll look toward the Buffs to lead the pack.

Prediction: Colorado, Minnesota, West Virginia, Rutgers

3. Which group of teams includes the 2026 College Basketball Crown Champion?

Oklahoma, Baylor

West Virginia, Colorado

Stanford, Creighton

Minnesota, Rutgers

As noted above, Stanford was almost dancing in the tournament, so it's hard to not back the Cardinal in this spot. Especially when Okorie averaged 22.8 points per game, which ranked eighth among Division I players this season.

Prediction: Stanford, Creighton

4. How many 3-POINTERS will Oklahoma make in the College Basketball Crown?

0-9, 9-18, 18-27, 27-34+

One of the Sooners' not-so-secret weapons is guard Nijel Pack. He shot 45% from 3-point range this season, and if Oklahoma stays alive until the final game, we could see a couple of handfuls of threes from the Sooners.

Prediction: 9-18

5. Which of the following will occur?

1+ BIG 12 team to make CBC Finals

2+ players score 30+ points in any game

Any CBC game to go into overtime

None of the above

This is a tough one, but for the sake of excitement, let's keep our fingers crossed for overtime!

Prediction: Any CBC game to go into overtime

6. What will be the outcome of this Quarterfinals Matchup?

Rutgers Scarlet Knights win, or lose by 3 points or fewer OR Creighton Bluejays win by 4 points or more

Like Rutgers, Creighton finished the year by losing 11 of its last 16 games but the Scarlet Knights have Tariq Francis, a junior guard from Pittsburgh. Francis averaged 16.9 points per game this season, a team-best for Rutgers. Also, he scored 30 or more points three different times over the course of the season. Expect him to show up for this quarterfinals matchup.

Prediction: Rutgers Scarlet Knights win or lose by 3 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will the final score be?

Prediction: Rutgers 66, Creighton 60