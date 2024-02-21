College Basketball
'Shame!' Dan Hurley takes UConn's loss in stride with 'Game of Thrones' joke
College Basketball

'Shame!' Dan Hurley takes UConn's loss in stride with 'Game of Thrones' joke

Published Feb. 21, 2024 8:09 p.m. ET

Dan Hurley is meeting the criticism head-on.

Hurley's Connecticut squad was blown out at No. 15 Creighton, 85-66, on Tuesday, one day after the Huskies were unanimously ranked the No. 1 team in the country and three days after they routed then-No. 4 Marquette by 28 points at home on Saturday.

But Hurley appears to be taking the stunning defeat and any resulting criticism in stride, posting a video to social media showing his face photoshopped onto "Game of Thrones" character Cersei Lannister. A crowd humiliates Cersei in a famous clip, shouting "Shame!"

The loss, just UConn's third of the year, meant that the Huskies' losing streak against ranked teams on the road extended to 21 games, dating back to 2014. It was also a rare misstep for the defending national champions, as Hurley's squad is widely considered the best in men's college basketball, including by FOX Sports college basketball insider John Fanta

ADVERTISEMENT

As Hurley alluded to in the post, UConn's next game is Saturday as the Huskies head home to Gampel Pavillion to take on Villanova. That Big East matchup tips off at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
UConn Huskies
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Fight breaks out in handshake line after college basketball game

Fight breaks out in handshake line after college basketball game

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament ProjectionsNFL Free Agent Rankings Image NFL Free Agent Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes