'Shame!' Dan Hurley takes UConn's loss in stride with 'Game of Thrones' joke

Dan Hurley is meeting the criticism head-on.

Hurley's Connecticut squad was blown out at No. 15 Creighton, 85-66, on Tuesday, one day after the Huskies were unanimously ranked the No. 1 team in the country and three days after they routed then-No. 4 Marquette by 28 points at home on Saturday.

But Hurley appears to be taking the stunning defeat and any resulting criticism in stride, posting a video to social media showing his face photoshopped onto "Game of Thrones" character Cersei Lannister. A crowd humiliates Cersei in a famous clip, shouting "Shame!"

The loss, just UConn's third of the year, meant that the Huskies' losing streak against ranked teams on the road extended to 21 games, dating back to 2014. It was also a rare misstep for the defending national champions, as Hurley's squad is widely considered the best in men's college basketball, including by FOX Sports college basketball insider John Fanta.

As Hurley alluded to in the post, UConn's next game is Saturday as the Huskies head home to Gampel Pavillion to take on Villanova. That Big East matchup tips off at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

