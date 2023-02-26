College Basketball College basketball highlights: Providence tops Georgetown on FOX Updated Feb. 26, 2023 2:45 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Men's college basketball took center stage Sunday on FOX, with No. 20 Providence hitting the road to take down Georgetown by double digits, 88-68, in Washington, D.C.

The Friars (21-8, 13-5 Big East) were able to bounce back after a double-digit loss to No. 18 UConn on the road last week.

On the other side, the Hoyas (7-23, 2-17 Big East) have now lost nine of their last 11 games.

Georgetown has yet to beat a ranked opponent this season, with the closest game being a six-point loss to then-No. 24 UConn earlier this month.

Here are the top moments!

No. 20 Providence 88, Georgetown 68

All about hustle

It might not have been the most elegant play, but Jay Heath stuck with it, giving Georgetown an early lead.

Friars punch back

Providence had an answer, though, sparked by Bryce Hopkins on the defensive end.

King Carter

Devin Carter then made a pair of big plays inside as Providence pushed into the lead.

Devin Carter crashes the boards, throws down WILD put-back slam Devin Carter got up and threw down a wild put-back slam to help Providence grab the first-half lead against Georgetown.

So smooth!

The Friars' ball movement leads to a wide-open 3 for Alyn Breed, and he delivered as Providence extended its lead to double-digits.

Big buckets

Providence, with momentum on its side, went on a 6-0 run midway through the first half to extend its lead, 32-16.

Friars forward Clifton Moore came up with some big style points for his efforts.

Clifton Moore's dunk extends Providence's lead over Georgetown Clifton Moore threw down the big fast break dunk to extend the Friars' lead.

All-out effort

With only a minute to go before the half, Carter made sure to close out Providence's first half with a bang.

The Friars carried a 46-27 lead into the break.

Providence's Devin Carter picks Georgetown's pocket for fast break jam Devin Carter helped Providence close its first half on a strong note, thanks to a coast-to-coast fast break jam that extended the Friars' lead.

Coming through!

Hoyas guard Primo Spears sunk a big-time 3-pointer to open up the second-half scoring for Georgetown.

All gas, no brakes

Friars guard Jared Bynum made a tough 3-point jumper to extend Providence's second-half lead to 20 points, 62-42.

No quit

Despite being down late in the game, Hoyas center Malcolm Wilson wasn't letting up on the Friars.

He came down with a monster dunk in the second half to keep things competitive.

Sealing the deal

In the end, Georgetown was simply outmatched by 20th-ranked Providence, and the Friars ran away with the road win.

BEST OF THE REST:

Maryland 75, No. 21 Northwestern 59

Dunk City!

Matthew Nicholson threw down a mean first-half put-back dunk to set the tone early for No. 21 Northwestern.

Northwestern's Matthew Nicholson throws down the put-back dunk Matthew Nicholson throws down the first-half put-back dunk vs. Maryland.

Then, Jahmir Young slammed down a tough one-handed dunk to extend Maryland's first-half lead over the Wildcats.

Maryland's Jahmir Young throws down a one-handed dunk vs. Northwestern Jahmir Young slams down a one-handed dunk against Northwestern

Too tough

The Terrapins continued to pour it on en route to a dominating double-digit win. Exhibit A: Julian Reese.

Julian Reese throws down a nasty jam to extend Maryland's lead Maryland extended its lead over Northwestern, thanks to Julian Reese.

