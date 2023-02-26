College basketball highlights: Providence tops Georgetown on FOX
Men's college basketball took center stage Sunday on FOX, with No. 20 Providence hitting the road to take down Georgetown by double digits, 88-68, in Washington, D.C.
The Friars (21-8, 13-5 Big East) were able to bounce back after a double-digit loss to No. 18 UConn on the road last week.
On the other side, the Hoyas (7-23, 2-17 Big East) have now lost nine of their last 11 games.
Georgetown has yet to beat a ranked opponent this season, with the closest game being a six-point loss to then-No. 24 UConn earlier this month.
Here are the top moments!
No. 20 Providence 88, Georgetown 68
All about hustle
It might not have been the most elegant play, but Jay Heath stuck with it, giving Georgetown an early lead.
Friars punch back
Providence had an answer, though, sparked by Bryce Hopkins on the defensive end.
King Carter
Devin Carter then made a pair of big plays inside as Providence pushed into the lead.
So smooth!
The Friars' ball movement leads to a wide-open 3 for Alyn Breed, and he delivered as Providence extended its lead to double-digits.
Big buckets
Providence, with momentum on its side, went on a 6-0 run midway through the first half to extend its lead, 32-16.
Friars forward Clifton Moore came up with some big style points for his efforts.
All-out effort
With only a minute to go before the half, Carter made sure to close out Providence's first half with a bang.
The Friars carried a 46-27 lead into the break.
Coming through!
Hoyas guard Primo Spears sunk a big-time 3-pointer to open up the second-half scoring for Georgetown.
All gas, no brakes
Friars guard Jared Bynum made a tough 3-point jumper to extend Providence's second-half lead to 20 points, 62-42.
No quit
Despite being down late in the game, Hoyas center Malcolm Wilson wasn't letting up on the Friars.
He came down with a monster dunk in the second half to keep things competitive.
Sealing the deal
In the end, Georgetown was simply outmatched by 20th-ranked Providence, and the Friars ran away with the road win.
BEST OF THE REST:
Maryland 75, No. 21 Northwestern 59
Dunk City!
Matthew Nicholson threw down a mean first-half put-back dunk to set the tone early for No. 21 Northwestern.
Then, Jahmir Young slammed down a tough one-handed dunk to extend Maryland's first-half lead over the Wildcats.
Too tough
The Terrapins continued to pour it on en route to a dominating double-digit win. Exhibit A: Julian Reese.
