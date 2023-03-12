College Basketball College basketball highlights: Big Ten and SEC finals, more Updated Mar. 12, 2023 2:09 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Selection Sunday is here, but before we get to the bracket reveals, there are still a handful of conference championships yet to be decided, including three big ones involving potential No. 1 seeds.

First, No. 4 Alabama will take on No. 18 Texas A&M in the SEC championship game.

That will be followed later by the American Athletic Conference final, which pits No. 1 Houston against Memphis.

Shortly after the first tip of that game, No. 5 Purdue will take on Penn State in the Big Ten championship game.

We've got you covered with all the top plays!

Alabama vs. Texas A&M (SEC)

For the title!

It all comes down to this for the Crimson Tide (28-5) and the Aggies (25-8). Heading into Sunday's tilt, Alabama in SEC play is 16-2 and 12-3 in non-conference play. Alabama has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

On the other side, Texas A&M is 15-3 in SEC play. The Aggies are fifth in the SEC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Dexter Dennis averaging 5.7.

Hot start

Alabama's Mark Sears drained a 3-pointer for the first points of the game, which sparked an 8-0 run for the Tide.

Setting the tone

The Tide continued to pour it on as the first half continued., jumping out to a double-digit lead, 24-13, midway through the first half.

Denied!

Texas A&M struggled to find a groove as the minutes ticked down. Alabama went on to now allowed the Aggies to make a field goal in the next nine and a half minutes and extend its lead to 33-21 in the final few minutes of the first half.

Alabama held a 34-23 lead at halftime.

Stay tuned for updates!

COMING UP:

Houston vs. Memphis (AAC)

Purdue vs. Penn State (Big Ten)

