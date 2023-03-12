College Basketball
College Basketball

College basketball highlights: Big Ten and SEC finals, more

Updated Mar. 12, 2023 2:09 p.m. EDT

Selection Sunday is here, but before we get to the bracket reveals, there are still a handful of conference championships yet to be decided, including three big ones involving potential No. 1 seeds.

First, No. 4 Alabama will take on No. 18 Texas A&M in the SEC championship game.

That will be followed later by the American Athletic Conference final, which pits No. 1 Houston against Memphis.

Shortly after the first tip of that game, No. 5 Purdue will take on Penn State in the Big Ten championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

We've got you covered with all the top plays!

Alabama vs. Texas A&M (SEC)

For the title!

It all comes down to this for the Crimson Tide (28-5) and the Aggies (25-8). Heading into Sunday's tilt, Alabama in SEC play is 16-2 and 12-3 in non-conference play. Alabama has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

On the other side, Texas A&M is 15-3 in SEC play. The Aggies are fifth in the SEC with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Dexter Dennis averaging 5.7.

Hot start

Alabama's Mark Sears drained a 3-pointer for the first points of the game, which sparked an 8-0 run for the Tide.

Setting the tone

The Tide continued to pour it on as the first half continued., jumping out to a double-digit lead, 24-13, midway through the first half.

Denied!

Texas A&M struggled to find a groove as the minutes ticked down. Alabama went on to now allowed the Aggies to make a field goal in the next nine and a half minutes and extend its lead to 33-21 in the final few minutes of the first half.

Alabama held a 34-23 lead at halftime.

Stay tuned for updates!

COMING UP:

Houston vs. Memphis (AAC)

Sun 7:15 PM
ESPN
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Memphis Tigers
MEM
1
Houston Cougars
HOU

Purdue vs. Penn State (Big Ten)

Sun 7:30 PM
CBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU
5
Purdue Boilermakers
PUR

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Big Ten
College Basketball
Southeastern
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Jalen Ramsey reportedly traded to the Dolphins
Jalen Ramsey reportedly traded to the Dolphins
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness 2023 Image March Madness 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes