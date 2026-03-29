Braylon Mullins Lifts UConn to Huge Win Over Duke, Last Spot In Final Four

Braylon Mullins sank a desperation 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to give UConn an astonishing 73-72 victory over top-seeded Duke on Sunday, earning the Huskies a spot in the Final Four after they rallied from a 19-point first-half deficit.

The Blue Devils led by three before UConn's Silas Demary Jr. made one of two free throws with 10 seconds left. With Duke playing keep-away to prevent the Huskies from fouling, Cayden Boozer's pass near midcourt was deflected, and after UConn came up with the ball, Demary made a shot from well behind the 3-point line.

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It's the second straight season to end in a huge collapse for Duke, which was the top overall seed in this year's tournament. The Blue Devils led by six with 1:14 remaining before falling to Houston in last year's national semifinals.

UConn missed 18 of its first 19 attempts from 3-point range and finished 5 for 23. The fifth will be remembered in Connecticut for generations.

The men's Final Four is now set, with UConn joining No. 3 seed Illinois and No. 1 seeds Arizona and Michigan.

Illinois will face UConn and Michigan will take on Arizona next Saturday, with the winners squaring off two nights later for the national title.

Arizona is the early favorite to take the title next Monday night in Indianapolis, followed closely by Michigan — coming off a 95-62 drubbing of Tennessee on Sunday. Mullins, who grew up just outside of Indianapolis, will return home looking for more magic. This is the third trip to the Final Four in four seasons for UConn (33-5), which won it all the last two times it made it.

Arizona (36-2) is back in the Final Four for the first time since 2001 and hasn't won the title since 1997.

Michigan (35-3) is in search of its second title — the other came in 1989.

lllinois (28-8) has never won it all; the Illini last made the Final Four in 2005.

Reporting by The Associated Press.