North Carolina Reportedly Moves On From Head Coach Hubert Davis After 5 Seasons

That's a wrap for Hubert Davis at his alma mater.

Davis will not return to the North Carolina Tar Heels next season. After five seasons as the Tar Heels head coach, Davis reportedly informed his team of his departure on Tuesday night. His departure comes in the wake of No. 6-seeded North Carolina's overtime loss to No. 11-seeded VCU in the first round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Tournament.

"We appreciate all that Hubert has done for Carolina as a player, assistant coach, head coach and community leader – he has helped make special memories we will never forget,"

Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham said in a statement released by the school. "This was not an easy decision because of Hubert's tremendous character and all he has given to the program, but we must move forward in a way that allows our team to compete more consistently at an elite level."



Executive Associate Athletic Director Steve Newmark added: "Hubert cares deeply for our University, and it has been inspiring to watch him instill that love and Tar Heel tradition into the players he has coached. Chancellor Roberts, Bubba and I join all of the Carolina community in thanking Hubert and his family for all they have done for UNC."



UNC will honor the terms of Davis' contract.



A national search is underway for the Tar Heels' next head coach. Cunningham and Newmark are leading the search and Carolina has hired executive search firm Turnkey ZRG to assist. Cunningham and Newmark also will consult with an advisory group comprised of a key stakeholders including former players, former coaches and supporters of UNC Athletics.



Davis played for the Tar Heels from 1988-92 and 12 seasons in the NBA. He was an assistant coach under head coach Roy Williams for nine years from 2012-21, helping UNC win the

National title in 2017. He became Carolina's head coach in April 2021 following Williams' retirement.

North Carolina finished this season at 24-9 overall and 12-6 in ACC play, good for fourth in the conference. It failed to win a game in the ACC Tournament, losing to Clemson in the quarterfinal round of the tournament.

The Tar Heels were dealt a blow earlier this month when freshman forward and leading scorer (19.8 points per game) and rebounder (9.4 rebounds per game) Caleb Wilson broke his right thumb while trying to recover from a broken bone in his left hand, an injury that he suffered in February.

This year marked the second consecutive season that North Carolina was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, with the Tar Heels having to play in the First Four round in 2025 before being eliminated in the first round.

Over Davis' five seasons as North Carolina's head coach, the Tar Heels went a combined 125-54, making the NCAA Tournament in all but one season (2022-23). North Carolina reached the 2022 National Championship in what was his first season as the team's head coach. Davis was also the 2023-24 ACC Coach of the Year in a season that saw North Carolina earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Granted, the Tar Heels were eliminated by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16.

Davis, who played four seasons at North Carolina (1988-89 season to 1991-92 season) — highlighted by averaging 21.4 points per game and earning All-ACC honors in his senior season — was previously an assistant coach at the school under head coach Roy Williams for nine seasons before succeeding the latter in 2021.