Bracket Forecast: Texas A&M plays its way into NCAA tourney

Saturday was a wild day on the college basketball landscape. Fifteen conferences crowned their champions, and several others saw results that had an immediate impact on the NCAA Tournament.

Some teams were able to play their way into the tournament on the day, including Texas A&M, which advanced to the SEC championship with a rout of No. 15 Arkansas.

At least that's the prediction from FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy, who revealed his updated bracket projections early Sunday.

DeCourcy lists the Aggies along with Notre Dame, Wyoming and Rutgers as his "Last Four In," while he has Oklahoma , Xavier, Southern Methodist and Wake Forest in his "First Four Out" group.

Also joining the mix are Akron, Texas Southern and Cal State Fullerton, who all won their respective conference tournaments on Saturday. DeCourcy had each of those teams out of the tournament had they not done so.

And then on Sunday, Richmond also played its way into the field with an upset of Davidson in the Atlantic 10 final. It remains to be seen how that will impact the brackets.

As far as conferences go, DeCourcy has the Big Ten leading the way with a whopping nine bids, followed by the SEC with seven, and the Big East and Big 12 with five each.

When it came to the top of the field, DeCourcy predicted no changes from his Saturday projections, with Kansas , Baylor , Arizona and Gonzaga holding onto their No. 1 seeds.

Here's DeCourcy's full breakdown:

